Prospector Pandemonium brings traditional excitement to Placerville Speedway this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – October 6, 20202…The FloRacing cameras will be rolling as wingless mania invades Placerville Speedway for the “Prospector Pandemonium” this Saturday!

Throwing it down on the famed red clay will be the USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars, the USAC Western States/ BCRA Midgets and the Wingless BCRA Midget Lites!

The event marks the first injected Wingless 360 Sprint Car race at the track since 2017, while the Midget portion of the night will be their lone tune-up for November’s much anticipated “Hangtown 100.” For the Midget Lites, it is also their only chance to get track time without the wings before competing in the Hangtown 100.

The pit gate will open at noon on Saturday, with the drivers meeting scheduled for 4:30pm and cars on track shortly after.

The grandstands continue to be closed for spectators and all pit area guidelines remain in place. To view the guidelines visit https://www.placervillespeedway.com/covid-faqs

Those entering the pit area will be required to sign the standard waiver/release as well as download/print and fill out the COVID-19 waiver/release. Do NOT exit your vehicle to walk up to the Pit Booth, until you reach the gate. The form is available at www.placervillespeedway.com/forms

All the action on Saturday as noted can be seen via www.floracing.com

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

