Hangtown 100 event registration reminder

From Gary Thomas

Attention Hangtown 100 race teams! Here is another reminder about event registration as we close in on one month until the show. Officials are going to start assigning parking and you must be registered to have your spot assigned. Simply visit https://www.hangtown100.com/register-online and fill out the online registration form.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 19th, 20th and 21st marks the second ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway.

Also competing all three nights will be Wingless California Lightning Sprints/ BCRA Midget Lites.

To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100