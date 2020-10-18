Ryan Timmons Stays Hot With the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars at Petaluma

From Lance Jennings

PETALUMA, CA (October 17, 2020) — After winning last Saturday at Placerville, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) scored the non-point USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory at Petaluma Speedway. Driving the family owned #29T Timmons Auto Truck & Repair / Evergood Fine Foods CS9, Timmons reclaimed the lead from “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign on lap 29 before taking the fourth series win of his career. Daniel Whitley, Ensign, hard charger Shane Hopkins, and Nick Robfogel chased Timmons to the checkered flags.

Jacob Tuttle began the night by earning his first Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 14.960 over the 14-car roster. The sixteen year old driver placed third in his heat race before a first lap flip in the main event resulted in a twelfth place finish.

Shane Hopkins claimed the Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a fourth place run from eleventh at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

The 8-lap heat race victories were claimed by Whitley (Extreme Mufflers / Competition Suspension Incorporated First Heat), and “BT Express” Bradley Terrell (Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat). Daniel qualified seventh overall while Terrell was tenth quick and finished thirteenth in the feature after a first lap flip.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SPECIAL EVENT RACE RESULTS: October 17, 2020 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Jacob Tuttle, 3F, Finkenbinder-14.960; 2. Geoff Ensign, 44, Ensign-15.153; 3. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-15.201; 4. Shayna Ensign, 9, Sylvia-15.244; 5. Billy Aton, 26, Aton-15.303; 6. Rob Lindsey, 23, R&R-15.313; 7. Daniel Whitley, 32, Johnson-15.368; 8. Nick Robfogel, 3R, Robfogel-15.399; 9. Matthew Haulot, 7H, Haulot-15.455; 10. Bradley Terrell, 43, Terrell-15,546; 11. Shane Hopkins, 51, Sperry-15.832; 12. Chad Lindsey, 48, R&R-16.083; 13. Ricky Brophy, 3X, Brophy-16.167; 14. Nate Schank, 1S, Schank-16.300.

EXTREME MUFFLERS / COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Whitley, 2. Haulot, 3. Tuttle, 4. Aton, 5. Timmons, 6. Hopkins, 7. Brophy. NT.

SWAY-A-WAY TORSION BARS / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Terrell, 2. R.Lindsey, 3. G.Ensign, 4. Robfogel, 5. S.Ensign, 6. C.Lindsey, 7. Schank. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Ryan Timmons (4), 2. Daniel Whitley (7), 3. Geoff Ensign (5), 4. Shane Hopkins (11), 5. Nick Robfogel (8), 6. Matthew Haulot (9), 7. Shayna Ensign (3), 8. Ricky Brophy (13), 9. Nate Schank (14), 10. Chad Lindsey (12), 11. Rob Lindsey (1), 12. Jacob Tuttle (6), 13. Bradley Terrell, (10), 14. Billy Aton (2). NT.

**Aton, Tuttle, and Terrell flipped during the first lap of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 G.Ensign, Laps 21-24 Timmons, Laps 25-28 G.Ensign, Laps 29-30 Timmons.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Shane Hopkins (11th to 4th)