Cole Duncan Wins the “KC Classic” at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (October 24, 2020) — Cole Duncan won the “KC Classic” with the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. The win was Duncan’s 10th triumph of the 2020 season. Skyler Gee, Jake Hesson, Todd Kane, and Lee Jacobs rounded out the top five.
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday October 24, 2020
Feature:
1. 22-Cole Duncan
2. 99-Skyler Gee
3. 5J-Jake Hesson
4. 78-Todd Kane
5. 81-Lee Jacobs
6. 00H-Hunter Lynch
7. 28M-Conner Morrell
8. 35-Stuart Brubaker
9. 15-Mitch Harble
10. 68G-Tyler Gunn
11. 1B-Keith Baxter
12. A79-Dallas Hewitt
13. 9-Lance Webb
14. 08-Brandon Conkel
15. 44-Charlie Vest
16. 13-Brandon Matus
17. 9G-Cody Gardner
18. 5H-Jordan Harble
19. 59-Bryan Knuckles
20. 19R-Mike Walter
21. 83x-Nate Reeser
22. 3c-Cale Conley