AmeriFlex OCRS Oklahoma IMCA East / West Challenge Cup bonus up for grabs

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (November 16, 2020) – A series inside a series, the AmeriFlex OCRS IMCA Sprint Car Series presents the East / West Challenge Cup.

A separate bonus $3,000 point fund will be distributed to the top 5 in each Challenge Cup region.

While still having an overall OCRS champion like normal, the bonus money is for drivers that just want to run closer to their side of the state.

Points structure will follow normal OCRS nightly point structure. $500 for 1st, $300 for 2nd, $275 for 3rd, $250 for 4th and $200 for 5th in each Challenge Cup Region.

The overall OCRS championship point payout for 2021 will exceed $15,000 total with the series champion pocketing $3,000 while 10th place will still earn $1,000.