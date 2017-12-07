Engine Pro and ARP Renew SOD Title Sponsorship for 2018

From Sprints on Dirt

INDIANAPOLIS (December 7, 2017) – Sprints on Dirt is excited to once again have Engine Pro and ARP as title sponsor partners for 2018. Powered for the third season by its “beyond limits” format, SOD is charging full speed into next season. Its exceptional racing has attracted the attention of competitors, sponsors, and fans alike. The partnership with Engine Pro and ARP was proven to be the right decision as results have exceeded all expectations. SOD is busy putting together all the pieces for 2018 and details will be released throughout the next few months.

Scott Overlund, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Perfit Corporation / Engine Pro, had this to say about the partnership renewal: “We are pleased to announce our continued partnership with Sprints On Dirt for the 2018 season. For over 15 years, the SOD series has been a great marketing partner showcasing our name and our products at many great venues throughout the Midwest. Their thrilling style of racing, along with the great people involved within this series, make it easy to keep this relationship going.”

Engine Pro is the largest engine parts warehouse network in the USA, distributing a full line of brand name internal engine components exclusively to the wholesale market. Engine Pro inventories engine parts for domestic and import passenger car, light truck, heavy duty, industrial, marine, agricultural and performance applications. Engine Pro is committed to building the success of their customers by offering competitive pricing, innovative programs and knowledgeable sales representatives. It also produces Engine Pro brand engine products to provide an affordable option for race engine builders who want the highest quality and a moderate price. To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com.

ARP, a leader in high performance fasteners, has an extensive product line containing thousands of part numbers, and has includes virtually every fastener found in an engine and driveline. These range from quality high performance OEM replacement parts to exotic specialty hardware for Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR and NHRA drag racing and marine applications. ARP is a highly diversified manufacturer with five operational entities in Southern California including forging, machining, finishing and packaging/warehousing facilities. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com.

Sprints On Dirt shares Engine Pro’s customer commitment by providing fans, promoters, sponsors, and racers with exciting winged dirt track sprint car racing.

Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and the Sprints On Dirt Facebook page. For more information, email SOD at director@sprintsondirt.com or call 734.309.RACE.