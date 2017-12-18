Engler Machine & Tool Returns as 2018 SOD Heat Race Sponsor

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, Mi. (December 15, 2017) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is proud to announce that Engler Machine & Tool is returning as a primary heat race sponsor in 2018.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP continues to be an innovative leader in sprint car racing and one of only a few sanctioning bodies that pays its competitors for winning heat races; sponsor partner Engler Machine and Tool makes it happen.

Tim Engler opened Engler Machine & Tool in 1980. Tim raced winged sprint cars in the 90s, and with his racing roots deep in open wheel racing, Engler Machine & Tool is recognized today for its championship-winning fuel injection systems powering the top names in sprint cars, micro sprints, and midgets. Tim is equally well known in tractor pulling and holds 13 national titles in the sport.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP has enjoyed a long partnership with Engler Machine and Tool, and looks forward to representing Engler for many more years to come. For more information about Engler Machine & Tool, go to www.englermachine.com.

For more information about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. For more information about Sprints On Dirt, go to www.sprintsondirt.com.