RockAuto.com Returns at Heat Race Sponsor for Sprints on Dirt

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (December 18, 2017) – Another piece of the 2018 Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP season is now in place as RockAuto.com has announced its return as a SOD primary heat race sponsor next season.

RockAuto.com’s heat race partnership with SOD, and Engler Machine & Tool’s recently announced partnership, make it possible for SOD to continue rewarding drivers for heat race performances throughout the 2018 season. Typical of SOD’s highly competitive “beyond limits” format, 2017 SOD Champion Steve Irwin, in his Flying Zero, led all competitors with just three RockAuto.com heat race wins last season.

RockAuto.com ships thousands of auto parts from over 300 manufacturers to millions of customers worldwide. RockAuto.com has everything from maintenance parts like filters and wiper blades to completely remanufactured transmissions and engines. RockAuto.com carries bumpers, door handles, engine computers, headlight assemblies, carpet and other parts that traditionally were only available from car dealers.

