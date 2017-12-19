SOD Slated for Five Appearances at Hartford Motor Speedway

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, Mi. (December 19, 2017) – Hartford Speedway will host Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP for five races in 2018.

The 2018 SOD Hartford events, all Friday dates, are May 18, June 8, July 6, July 27, and August 31.

Sprints On Dirt has been a fan favorite at Hartford Speedway, drawing the best crowd for several years now. Track owner/promoter Tim Dibble’s reconfiguration of the track before the 2017 season has proven to be a big hit, blending perfectly with SOD’s beyond limits format. Fans and competitors alike are reaping the benefits.

Hartford Speedway formally became a race track 86 years ago, but there are records of racing there dating back twenty years earlier. The speedway began as the Van Buren County Fair race track before Hartford Motor Speedway was born from a vision of Betty Lue Cross.

