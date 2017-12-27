Clauson-Marshall Racing Announces Chili Bowl Driver Lineup

From Spire Sports and Entertainment

FISHERS, In. (December 22, 2017) – Clauson-Marshall Racing will field a team of eight cars in the 2018 Chili Bowl Nationals. The all-star lineup of drivers from both non-wing and winged dirt track racing backgrounds, will be sponsored by NOS Energy Drink.

“NOS Energy Drink is very revved up to head into the 2018 Chili Bowl Nationals with the Clauson-Marshall Racing team,” said Lauren Albano, Marketing Director for NOS Energy. “The Chili Bowl Nationals are nationally known as the “Super Bowl of midget racing” and attract some of the very best drivers from USAC, World of Outlaws, NASCAR and IndyCar. For NOS Energy Drink to head into this epic event with such an all-star roster of non-wing and winged dirt track racing stars shows an incredible amount of horsepower and horsepower is what NOS Energy is all about!”

The Clauson-Marshall Racing Team NOS Energy Drink 2018 Chili Bowl Line-Up:

• Ryan Bernal, driver of the No. 87 NOS Energy Drink midget. Bernal, 24, has been crowned both a California Sprint Car champion and a California Midget Champion. He has 24 career wins in the USAC West Coast Series. Bernal will enter the Chili Bowl for the fourth time in his career. He posted a career-best Chili Bowl finish of 15th in 2015.

• Tyler Courtney, driver of the No. 7BC NOS Energy Drink midget. Courtney, 23, competed full-time on the USAC National Midget Tour in 2018 for Clauson-Marshall Racing. He earned three wins en route to a sixth-place finish in the season standings. Courtney finished sixth in the 2017 Chili Bowl and was the 2011 Rookie of the Year.

• Shane Golobic, driver of the No. 17W NOS Energy Drink midget. Golobic, 26, competed for Clauson-Marshall Racing throughout the 2017 USAC National Midget Tour season, finishing second in the series final point standings. He’s a two-time Trophy Cup champion and was the 2017 USAC Indiana Midget Week champion. He made his Chili Bowl debut in 2010, has five Chili Bowl A-Main starts and finished 15th in the 2017 Chili Bowl.

• Justin Grant, driver of the No. 39BC NOS Energy Drink midget. Grant, 27, started the 2017 USAC National Midget Series season with a victory for Clauson-Marshall Racing in DuQuoin, Ill. He went on to earn one more win en route to a fifth-place finish in the standings. He also garnered 13 feature wins across all three USAC series. Grant earned the pole position for the 2015 Chili Bowl Nationals and finished third in the 2017 event.

• Giovanni “Gio” Scelzi, driver of the No. 57 NOS Energy Drink midget. Scelzi, 16, will enter the Chili Bowl for the first time in 2018. The 2016 North American 360 Sprint Car Poll Rookie of the Year finished second in the final King of the West-NARC standings, missing the championship by one point.

• Donny Schatz, driver of the No. 15 NOS Energy Drink midget. The seven-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion will be making just his second-career Chili Bowl start in 2018. Schatz, 40, made his Chili Bowl debut in 2017 where he finished seventh in the B-Main and earned Rookie of the Year honors.

• Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the No. 17BC NOS Energy Drink midget. Stenhouse Jr., 30, will enter his 12th Chili Bowl Nationals in January. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and two-time NASCAR XFINITY Series champion has five Chili Bowl A-Main starts and finished 16th in the 2017 Chili Bowl for Clauson-Marshall Racing.

• Chris Windom, driver of the No. 35TE NOS Energy Drink midget. Windom, 26, is the current USAC National Sprint Car Series champion, winning four events in 2017. Windom has four Chili Bowl A-Main starts and finished a Chili Bowl career-best fifth in 2010.

“Bryan had a vision that thanks to Richard and all the guys at Clauson Marshall Racing, we were able to make a reality in 2017 with our BC’s Dream Team.” Tim Clauson said. “What it allowed us to do is really prove to ourselves that he was right that if you build great cars, hire the best drivers, the rest of the program will take care of itself. Here we are again and getting to expand on the dream by adding 2 more cars with some of the absolute best race car drivers in the world and to get to partner with NOS Energy Drink, a company who not so long ago was a partner of Bryan’s, just proves that his vision was on point. I want to personally thank all of the drivers and our partners who also believed in the dream enough to be a part of it.”

Team NOS Energy Drink will host a media availability and photo opportunity – including all eight cars and drivers with team owners Tim Clauson and Richard Marshall – at its pit area on Tuesday, January 9, at 2pm, local time.

The 2018 Chili Bowl will kick-off on with an open practice session on Monday, January 8 inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square. The race concludes with the A-Main feature event on Saturday, January 13. Preliminary night racing and all Saturday qualifying races will be broadcast on RacinBoys.com. Opening ceremonies and the A-Main will air live on MAVtv.

