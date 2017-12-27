POWRi West Midget League Releases 29 Event Schedule for 2018

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (December 23, 2017) – POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League officials have released the 2018 schedule featuring 29 events, with the league returning to several fan favorites, as well as the schedule for the newly created POWRi Lucas Oil West Sooner Region Series. Out of the 29 events, four events are co-sanctioned with the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Midget Series, while 12 are co-sanctioned with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League. The Sooner Region Series will feature 12 shows within POWRi West throughout 2018.

2018 will kick off with the Fifth Annual Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Riverside Speedway, showcasing the best from the POWRi West and National Midget Leagues on March 23rd and 24th. POWRi West drivers will be on a mission to regain their top spot after Christopher Bell swept last year’s show for the National League. Other highlights of 2017 include returning to Valley Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway for the Missouri Mid-State Midget nationals on May 4th and 5th. The POWRi West Midget League will return to Valley Speedway on July 13th and 14th for the Second Annual Thunder in the Valley, running alongside the POWRi National Midgets.

POWRi West will return to the Ironman 55 Weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, running with the POWRi National Midgets, alongside the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. New for 2018, the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will take to Lake of the Ozarks Speedway in Eldon, Missouri on September 1st and 2nd for a two-day showing alongside the POWRi National Midgets.

Running several solo events, POWRi West will return to fan-favorites of Red Dirt Raceway, Caney Valley Speedway, RPM Speedway, and Humboldt Speedway. Humboldt Speedway’s two-day show will be on August 24th and 25th. I-44 Speedway’s Twister Nationals is set for October 6th. Creek County Speedway’s two-day Fall Fling is set for October 26th and 27th. Also, back on the schedule for 2018 is a single event at the famed Port City Raceway.

Lastly, Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas will host the Season Championship. This event will also be joined by the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League to conclude 2018.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi West on Facebook and follow @POWRi_WEST on Twitter.

*S Fri, March 23 I44 Riverside Speedway – Turnpike Challenge

*S Sat, March 24 I44 Riverside Speedway- Turnpike Challenge

S Fri, April 13 Red Dirt Raceway

Sat, April 14 Caney Valley Speedway

S Sat, April 28 I-44 Speedway

* Fri, May 4 Valley Speedway – MO Mid-State Midget Nationals

* Sat, May 5 Lucas Oil Speedway – MO Mid-State Midget Nationals

S Sat, May 12 Port City Raceway

** Sat, May 28 Airport Raceway

** Sun, May 29 Airport Raceway

S Fri, June 15 Red Dirt Raceway

S Sat, June 16 I-44 Speedway

Fri, June 29 RPM Speedway

Sat, June 30 Kennedale Speedway

* Fri, July 13 Valley Speedway – Thunder in the Valley

* Sat, July 14 Valley Speedway – Thunder in the Valley

S Sat, July 28 I44 Riverside Speedway

* Fri, Aug 3 I-55 Raceway – Federated Auto Parts IRON-MAN 55

* Sat, Aug 4 I-55 Raceway – Federated Auto Parts IRON-MAN 55

Fri, Aug 24 Humboldt Speedway

Sat, Aug 25 Humboldt Speedway

* Sat, Sept 1 Lake of the Ozarks Speedway

* Sun, Sept 2 Lake of the Ozarks Speedway

S Sat, Sept 8 I-44 Speedway

S Sat, Oct 6 I-44 Speedway – Twister Nationals

S Fri, Oct 26 Creek County Speedway – Fall Fling

S Sat, Oct 27 Creek County Speedway – Fall Fling

* Fri, Nov 9 Kennedale Speedway POWRi Championships

* Sat, Nov 10 Kennedale Speedway POWRi Championships

* Co-Sanction – POWRi National

** Co-Sanction – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Assoc.