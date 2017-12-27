Three-peat for Sprints On Dirt at Butler Motor Speedway in 2018

From SOD

ERIE, Mi. (December 23, 2017) – Building on its successful Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash series in 2017, Butler Motor Speedway will once again host Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP for three dates in 2018. The first Butler Motor Speedway Sprints On Dirt race will be June 9th. The 2nd and 3rd races will be part of the annual Butler Bash on Friday, August 3rd and Saturday, August 4th.

The 2017 Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash series was hallmarked by exciting racing. Chad Blonde picked up the win on June 17 over Ryan Ruhl and Thomas Schinderle. On July 22, Joe Swanson took the lead with two laps to go and won over Jay Steinebach and Ryan Ruhl. On August 12th , Thomas Schinderle won his first SOD feature after passing early leader Joe Swanson. Swanson held on for 2nd and Butler’s Rookie of the Year Boston Mead finished 3rd.

The partnership between Butler Motor Speedway and Sprints On Dirt goes far beyond the SOD races at Butler to ensure a strong future for sprint car racing in Michigan as exemplified in the recent announcement implementing a common rule for the Butler sprint car class and Sprints On Dirt competitors requiring full containment seats in 2018.

Butler Motor Speedway has undergone several major changes over the years. One was moving the pit area out of the infield; another was replacing the racy oiled dirt track with the current watered clay surface. When racing begins at the speedway in the spring there will be another change, the track banking will be reduced by about one-third.

For more information about Butler Motor Speedway, go to www.butlerspeedway.net and the speedway’s Facebook page at https://goo.gl/csxUkX. To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.