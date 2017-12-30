Jason Redpath Wins at Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway
Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway
Latrobe, TAS
Saturday December 30, 2017
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. T 11 – Jason Redpath
2. T 25 – Jamie Bricknell
3. T 14 – Mark House
4. T 2 – Scott Bissett
5. T 16 – Adam Alexander
6. T 22 – Jock Goodyer
7. T 8 – Curt Smith
8. T 48 – Nick Penno
9. T 29 – Robin Dawkins
10. T 36 – Terry Watson
11. T 35 – Bruce Pitt
12. T 45 – Kurt Luttrell
13. T 3 – Chris Gallagher
14. T 9 – Chris Johns
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. T 12 – Mitchell Freeman
2. T 14 – Luke Redpath
3. T 33 – Geoff Henri
4. T 13 – Rebecca Henri
5. T 77 – Kerry Short
6. T 21 – Jye Baldwin