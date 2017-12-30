Latest News

Jason Redpath Wins at Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway

Posted on December 30, 2017

Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway
Latrobe, TAS
Saturday December 30, 2017

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:
1. T 11 – Jason Redpath
2. T 25 – Jamie Bricknell
3. T 14 – Mark House
4. T 2 – Scott Bissett
5. T 16 – Adam Alexander
6. T 22 – Jock Goodyer
7. T 8 – Curt Smith
8. T 48 – Nick Penno
9. T 29 – Robin Dawkins
10. T 36 – Terry Watson
11. T 35 – Bruce Pitt
12. T 45 – Kurt Luttrell
13. T 3 – Chris Gallagher
14. T 9 – Chris Johns

Midget Cars

Feature:
1. T 12 – Mitchell Freeman
2. T 14 – Luke Redpath
3. T 33 – Geoff Henri
4. T 13 – Rebecca Henri
5. T 77 – Kerry Short
6. T 21 – Jye Baldwin

