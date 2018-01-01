Oswego Speedway Adds ‘Family Night’ to 68th Season Schedule

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (December 29, 2017) – For the first time, Oswego Speedway is excited to announce the addition of a ‘Family Night’ program to the track’s schedule for the 68th season of racing at the ‘Steel Palace.’

Set to take place on Saturday, August 11, the speedway will reserve this ‘Road to the Championship’ program as an action-packed evening full of family friendly events for all ages in an effort to help fans interact with drivers and teams while introducing the Supermodifieds to new generations of young race fans.

On top of nearly 150-laps of racing between feature and preliminary action for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS, two off-track bonus events in the pre-race driver autograph session and post-race fireworks will highlight the activities planned for the fans that evening.

“At Oswego Speedway, we want to make a valiant effort in creating an environment that involves kids and their families as much as possible with the idea in mind of creating new generations of Supermodified fans for many years to come,” said public relations director Camden Proud. “This packed program is a great way to keep driving that idea home in a special event that offers a little something for everyone.”

In conjunction with autographs and fireworks, which will eventually mark the third show featuring one or both of these two bonus features on the 2018 calendar, several more activities for kids in particular are set to be added as part of Family Night.

During the autograph session prior to the first heat race of the night, the grassy area in turns three and four will be transformed into a playground area which will see bounce houses and blow ups for all children in attendance to enjoy. Before and during the races, food specials will be offered, plus face painting, balloon animals, and more.

Similar to years past, all patrons on the track or in the infield without a pit pass prior to the start of racing will be asked to promptly evacuate the area to allow drivers to return to their pit stalls and get in position for racing.

As is the case for all regular events on Oswego Speedway’s 2018 schedule, kids 16 and under will remain FREE with a paid adult for the August 11 program. Adult general admission and reserved seat packages will be announced after the 1st of the year as well as season ticket options for the full ten race ‘Road to the Championship’ along with the 62nd running of Budweiser International Classic Weekend.

For more information and to view Oswego Speedway’s 2018 schedule in full, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.