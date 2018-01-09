Civil War Series Announces 2018 Schedule

From Petersen Media

With 2018 off and running, the Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster is gearing up for an exciting season that will see the series in action on 10 nights at five different venues through the state of California offering some traditional series events, as well as some new co-sanctioned events with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series.

“I am really excited for what 2018 has in store for the Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster,” Series Promoter, John Prentice said. “We are excited to return to Calistoga Speedway after being away for a few years, and are excited to make our debut at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA as well as get back to Ocean Speedway, Silver Dollar Speedway, and Marysville Raceway. Mix in some new tracks with a couple of co sanctioned events with the King of the West-NARC Series, and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, and it should be a fun season ahead.”

The 2018 campaign will get underway on March 24th with the first of two events at Marysville Raceway in Marysville, CA, before the series heads south and races alongside the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series on April 21st in Tulare, CA in what will be the first ever visit to Thunderbowl Raceway for the Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster.

The series quickly makes it’s second visit to Thunderbowl Raceway on Cinco De Mayo, May 5th, before the annual North State Double taking place over the Memorial Day Weekend at Marysville Raceway for the Mel Hall Memorial on May 26th, and as the main attraction of the Silver Dollar Fair in Chico, CA on Sunday May 27th.

June 23rd marks a new event for the Civil War Series in 2018, and that is the first of two visits to the beautiful Calistoga Speedway in Calistoga, CA where the series will share the spotlight for the second time with the KWS-NARC Series.

The month of July brings the Howard Kaeding Classic at Ocean Speedway on Friday July 20th, before the 58th Annual Johnny Key Classic on August 18th again at Ocean Speedway.

Wednesday September 5th brings on the annual Gold Cup Race of Champions opener as the stars and cars of the Civil War Series kick off the fastest four-days of racing in Chico, CA before the season finale on September 15th at Calistoga Speedway with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

Like it did in 2017, each 2018 Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster race will offer a minimum of $2500 to win, and $400 to start.

“I know my staff is looking forward to things getting underway again, and I can’t wait until March 24th for our first show,” Prentice added.

2018 Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster Schedule

3/24 Marysville Raceway

4/21 Thunderbowl Raceway – with KWS-NARC 410’s

5/5 Thunderbowl Raceway

5/26 Marysville Raceway – Mel Hall Memorial

5/27 Silver Dollar Speedway- Silver Dollar Fair Race

6/23 Calistoga Speedway – with KWS-NARC 410’s

7/20 Ocean Speedway- Howard Kaeding Classic

8/18 Ocean Speedway- 58th Annual Johnny Key Classic

9/5 Silver Dollar Speedway- Gold Cup Opener

9/15 Calistoga Speedway- Season Finale with World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series