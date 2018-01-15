Patriot Sprint Tour Unveils 2018 Schedule

From Paul Harkenrider

SODUS, N.Y. (January 14, 2018) — The first of many exciting off-season announcements for the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour is the release of the 2018 tour schedule with 23 events at 14 different facilities covering New York, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada. There will be just one overall champion this season with multiple series champions throughout the 2018 program.

The 2018 season will once again kick off at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY, part of the Outlaw Spring Nationals paying $3,000 to win, on Friday, April 20. The series then crosses the border the following night where they will visit the Merrittville Speedway in Thorold, ONT for their annual Spring Sizzler.

After a one year hiatus, the tour will return to “Land of Legends” Raceway (formerly known as Canandaigua Motorsports Park) on Saturday May 5. We will then return for a special Wednesday night affair on August, 29 part of ‘Wednesday Night Bonanza.’

The Patriots will also be returning to the Clinton County Motor Speedway for the first time in several seasons on Friday, June 15 for a $2,000 to win affair. This compliments our traditional visit to Selinsgrove Speedway for the Joe Whitcomb Memorial paying $2,571 to win.

Traditional stops will be made at PST staple tracks such as Albany-Saratoga, Woodhull, Ransomville, Fulton, Outlaw and Selinsgrove once again in 2018.

New to 2018 is a three day race weekend in Ontario, Canada with an increased purse for all three shows. The weekend will begin at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday, July 20, followed by a trip north to Brockville-Ontario Speedway on Saturday, July 21 with Cornwall Motor Speedway concluding the weekend on Sunday, July 22. All three events will be paying $3,333 to win and $333 to start!

Returning for the second straight season is “Labor Day Triple Play in Central PA” as the Patriots venture south to Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, August 31. A debut visit to BAPS Motor Speedway (formerly Susquehanna Speedway) on Saturday September 1 with the weekend concluding on Sunday, September 2 at the Selinsgrove Speedway. All three shows will pay $3000 to win and $300 to start as it is a challenge event with the United Racing Club.

The month of September will once again hold two marquee events for 360 sprint car drivers of the northeast with the 14th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals at the Ohsweken Speedway on September 14 and 15 which pays $12,000 (USD) to win. With the following weekend will be the third annual Outlaw Fall Nationals which paying $5000 to win and $400 to start on Saturday, September 22.

More events could be possibly added prior the Syracuse Motorsports Exposition show when a hard copy will be available. Be sure to visit www.patriotsprinttour.com as well as liking ‘Patriot Sprint Tour’ on facebook and following @PatirotSprints on twitter.

Tentative Schedule

Patriot Sprint Tour (PST)

Friday-April 20 Outlaw with ESS $3000 to win $300 to start (Patriot Points)

Saturday-April 21 Merrittville $2000 to win (Show Up Points Overall & Patriot Points for Canada Top Five)

Saturday-May 5 Land of Legends Raceway

Saturday- May 12 Woodhull Raceway

Friday- May 25 Albany-Saratoga Speedway $2000 to win

Friday- June 1 Ransomville Speedway

Saturday-June 2 Fulton Speedway

Friday- June 15 Clinton County Motor Speedway $2000 to win

Saturday- June 16 Selinsgrove Speedway Joe Whitcomb Memorial $2571 to win

Saturday- July 14 Woodhull Raceway

Friday- July 20 Ohsweken Speedway $3333 to win $333 to start (Show Up Points Overall & Patriot Points for Canada Top Five)

Saturday- July 21 Brockville- Ontario Speedway $3333 to win $333 to start (Show Up Points Overall & Patriot Points for Canada Top Five)

Sunday- July 22 Cornwall Motor Speedway $3333 to win $333 to start (Show Up Points Overall & Patriot Points for Canada Top Five)

Friday- July 27 Outlaw 360 Summer Nationals

Saturday- July 28 Outlaw 360 Summer Nationals

Friday- August 3 Outlaw Speedway $2000 to win

Wednesday-August 29 Land of Legends Raceway

Friday- August 31 Williams Grove $3000 to win $300 to start Patriot Points

Saturday- September 1 BAPS Motor Speedway Susquehanna $3000 to win $300 to start Patriot Points

Saturday- September 2 Selinsgrove $3000 to win $300 to start Patriot Points

Friday- September 14 CSCN Ohsweken Show Up Points

Saturday- September 15 CSCN Ohsweken Show Up Points

Saturday- September 22 Outlaw Fall Nationals $5000 to win $400 to start Show Up Points