USCS Battle of the Beach at Southern Raceway Slated for February 23-24

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (January 13, 2018) – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars are set to invade Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida on Friday and Saturday, February 23rd and 24th for Rounds #3 and #4 of the inaugural USCS “Winter Heat” mini-series. The USCS winged sprint cars headline the two-night weekend of racing action entitled the USCS “Battle at the Beach” at the banked one-third mile clay oval track. The events will also be race # and #4 on the 60-event 22nd season schedule for the series.

The event is expected to draw some of the top 360 winged-sprint car drivers from across the Nation from at least ten states and Canada seeking warmer climates for the earliest 360 sprint car racing of the 2018 season. The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Winter Heat event continues a full month of racing opportunities for 360 cubic inch winged sprint car teams including one more weekend for the new six race USCS Winter Heat Series at two tracks in Mississippi on the following weekend.. The events are part of Southern Raceway’s annual Winter Nationals. This will be a return for the USCS sprint cars to the ¼ mile dirt oval near Pensacola, Florida after an absence of more than a decade.

The United Sprint Car Series portion of the event will give a driver who can sweep the weekend’s elements an opportunity to pick up their share of the over $25,000 in posted cash prize winnings plus contingency awards. Over $4,000 is possible including Friday night’s preliminary USCS sprint car main event win and by also arriving first in the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane after Saturday night’s 30-lap Championship final as well.

Fans attending the USCS Battle at the Beach/ USCS Winter Heat Series at Southern Raceway will be treated to a full program of USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car racing each night plus support divisions for an action-packed evening. Please stay tuned for the full details for the event coming over the next couple of weeks.

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Rd, Milton, Florida 32583.The track race day telephone number is 850-623-2333. For event info please visit www.southernraceway.com or the speedway’s Facebook page at Southern Raceway. The USCS series Official website is located at www.uscsracing.com The USCS phone number is 770-865-6097.

