Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Reveals 2018 Lineup Of Events

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 18, 2018) The 27th year of competition with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network kicks off in March with a lineup of 44 events on the way, and more to come as final details get worked out.

The series will start the 2018 run at the 45th Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals on March 16 and 17 with the next stop just across town at the Texas Motor Speedway for Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals during the Spring NASCAR weekend.

Announced during PRI, the series will head back to Pennsylvania for the first time since 2007 with debut events at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Penn. on May 4 and Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Penn. on May 5. Leading into the Pennsylvania doubleheader will be a stop at Paducah International Raceway on April 27. The following night stands as a TBA for now.

Another National Tour debut follows as the series heads for Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan. on May 9 with Lakeside Speedway picking up May 10. Both are a part of the NASCAR weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The month of June is when business really picks up with Speedweek kicking on June 8 at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock, Texas. Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo on June 9 is followed by the Devil’s Bowl Summer Nationals on June 12 with Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla. on June 13 and Creek County Speedway on June 14. While Friday remains a TBA for now, the biggest change will be the finale of Speedweek shifting to Salina Speedway in Salina, Kan. Normally at Lucas Oil Speedway, the Missouri oval will be readying for a major event at the Off-Road track.

Following Speedweek, the series will head north for the 47th Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. on June 16, 17, and 18. The $15,000 to win event will be followed by the Fred Brownfield Classic at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. on June 29 and 30.

The Grizzly Nationals at Gallatin Speedway on July 6 and 7 begins the trip back to the Knoxville Nationals. The following weekend is still TBA with details set to emerge in the coming weeks as series and track official finalize details. The second year at Mason Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa on July 29 will give way to the 28th annual Knoxville ASCS 360 Nationals at the famed Knoxville Raceway. Dishing out over $100,000 in prize money, the three-day affair will be followed by the return of the Osky Challenges with the 410cid Front Row Challenge on Monday followed by the return of the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Tuesday, August 7. With the Knoxville Nationals kicking off the following night, fans will have 10 straight nights of racing to enjoy.

Missouri State Fair Speedway for the Sunday Fair event on August 19 will have the teams making another debut visit at the Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wy. on August 24 and 25. Only one other date has been contested in Wyoming with the series stop at Gillette Thunder Speedway in 2015.

From Wyoming to Minnesota and Missouri, a pair of $10,000 to win events will be on tap with the newly formed Jackson ASCS 360 Nationals, happening August 31 through September 2 at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn. and the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial September 20 through September 22 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

I-80 Speedway’s Fall Brawl will end out the month on September 29, leaving the final four dates on the season with the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals on October 19 and 20 and Creek County Speedway’s Fall Fling on October 26 and 27.

With a few more dates in the works, any updates to the 2018 lineup for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com. Anyone with any questions or needing information on scheduling an event can contact Terry Mattox at (918) 838-3777 or email ascsterry@gmail.com.

The 2018 season will again be headed by ASCS National Coordinator, Matt Ward. Chief of Timing and Scoring will remain in the charge of Ashleigh Ward. Duties of Pit Steward will again be headed by Roy Wood with Bryan Hulbert again serving as the announcer for the series. Over a dozen drivers have announced their intention to compete in this year’s National Tour. Driver highlights and profiles will be posted as the season draws closer.

The 2018 season will also include over a dozen nights of racing on the MAVTV Motorsports Network with the first rounds set to be filmed at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The full MAVTV lineup will be announced as soon as it’s finalized. Further coverage will be provided nightly by Racinboys.com, which remains as the official online broadcast provider of the American Sprint Car Series. The show will be anchored by Scott Traylor with Brandon Hahn working trackside and Jeff Kristensen on camera.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2018 Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Lineup:

Date – Track (City, State)

3/16/2018-Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

3/17/2018-Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

4/6/2018-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

4/7/2018-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

4/27/2018-Paducah International Raceway (Paducah, KY)

4/28/2018-TBA

5/4/2018-Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

5/5/2018-Selinsgrove Speedway (Selinsgrove, PA)

5/9/2018-Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS)

5/10/2018-Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

6/8/2018-West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, TX)

6/9/2018-Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, TX)

6/12/2018-Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

6/13/2018-Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

6/14/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

6/16/2018-Salina Speedway (Salina, KS)

6/21/2018-Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA)

6/22/2018-Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA)

6/23/2018-Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA)

6/29/2018-Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA)

6/30/2018-Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA)

7/6/2018-Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT)

7/7/2018-Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT)

7/13/2018-TBA

7/14/2018-TBA

7/29/2018-Mason City Motor Speedway (Mason City, IA)

8/2/2018-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/3/2018-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/4/2018-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/7/2018-Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

8/19/2018-Missouri State Fair Speedway (Sedalia, MO)

8/24/2018-Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY)

8/25/2018-Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY)

8/31/2018-Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

9/1/2018-Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

9/2/2018-Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

9/20/2018-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/21/2018-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/22/2018-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/29/2018-I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, NE)

10/19/2018-Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

10/20/2018-Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

10/26/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

10/27/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)