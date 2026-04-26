Max Mittry nets initial Sprint Car win Friday night at Watsonville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Watsonville, CA…After trying for several years and being close on numerous occasions, Redding’s Max Mittry withstood the relentless challenges of Dominic Gorden to claim his first ever Sprint Car triumph on Friday at Watsonville Speedway.

Sharing victory lane on Little League Night were Adriane Frost with the R&J Landscaping Hobby Stocks, Danny Wagner with the SSSP South Bay Dwarf Cars and Ben Standen with Police N Pursuit.

The Gold Star GMC 360 Sprint Car feature turned out to be an entertaining affair on a well-prepared racing surface. Mittry climbed out front at the green flag but had Gorden keeping him honest every step of the way.

Campbell’s Bud Kaeding then went to work on Gorden for the runner up spot, as the duo exchanged positions on lap six. Gorden was able to get back by though and continue his pursuit of the leader. Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery then found the bottom side to his liking and picked off cars one by one.

When the 25-lap contest wound down it was Mittry, Gorden and Montgomery who closed up with things nearing a conclusion. Gorden hounded Mittry and gave him everything he could handle over the waning stages.

With the white flag in the air, Mittry had a slight bobble on the cushion in turn two, which looked to give Gorden a chance.

The Clovis driver charged to his inside as the crowd came to its feet. The final corners, however, saw Gorden get sideways and spin in turn four, as Mittry flashed under the Ed Entz checkered flag for victory.

Mittry was emotional on the front stretch after finally sealing the deal when it comes to Winged Sprint Car racing. Following him across the line were Montgomery, Kaeding, Landon Henry and Jake Andreotti in the top five.

Local favorite Adriane Frost raced to her first R&J Landscaping Hobby Stock triumph of the season on Friday night.

Frost had a large cheering section in the Watsonville grandstands and claimed the win ahead of Dakota Keldsen, Matt Ehler, Sam Kennedy and final starter Lilly Mead, who carved her way through the field in exciting fashion.

Captain Chaos Danny Wagner dominated the SSSP South Bar Dwarf Car finale to bring home the win over Ricardo Rivera, Jason Lazzerini, David Hays and Eric Weisler.

It was an emotional night for the Dwarf Cars as they paid tribute to long time Watsonville Speedway friend and racer Mark Biscardi, who passed away recently.

The Police N Pursuit feature saw the Outlaw Kenny Stragalinos outrun the officers to cross the stripe in first. As a reward he was able to arrest an officer on the front stretch! Ben Standen was the PnP regular to take the checkered flag.

Watsonville Speedway returns to action this coming Friday May 1st for Mexican Heritage Night featuring the first 2026 appearance by the NARC King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series.

Results

Ocean Speedway

Little League Night

April 24, 2026

Gold Star GMC Sprint Cars:

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[6]; 3. 29-Bud Kaeding[3]; 4. 93-Landon Henry[5]; 5. 7P-Jake Andreotti[4]; 6. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[13]; 7. 7H-Jake Haulot[7]; 8. 29C-Cole Croft[8]; 9. 3D-Caleb Debem[9]; 10. 3G-Brent Sexton[15]; 11. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[12]; 12. 10-Dominic Gorden[2]; 13. 7CS-Corbin Seay[14]; 14. 25Z-Jason Chisum[16]; 15. 12J-John Clark[10]; 16. 34B-Glenn Bryan[18]; 17. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[11]; 18. (DNS) 14E-Mariah Ede