Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Victorious at Knoxville Raceway

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KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 27, 2026) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel produced one of his best weekends of the season last weekend during the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash at Knoxville Raceway.

Gravel advanced from sixth to second place on Friday before leading all 25 laps on Saturday for his fourth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series triumph of the season.

“It was a great weekend,” he said. “We were strong every time we hit the track. We qualified very, very well. We were hitting on all cylinders. What we ran in previous years was what we ran this go around and it worked out great.”

Gravel set quick time in his group and won a heat race to advance into the dash both nights.

“Drawing the five (on Friday) wasn’t ideal, but wasn’t that bad,” he said. “We fell back one spot and it ended up being a blessing. I was able to change my whole race from the get-go with a great start in the feature. I got to third pretty fast and then to second. There weren’t any cautions so we dealt with a lot of lapped traffic. In open air we were great, but it felt like we weren’t right in traffic and having to run the top. I wasn’t able to get close enough to make anything happen.”

Gravel gained a position to finish second in the dash on Saturday, earning the outside front row starting position in the main event.

“Jumping to second there was huge because of what they did to the outside of the track,” he said. “It was a benefit to start on the outside. You just hauled the mail around the top. It was no drama with us in the feature as we had a clean race. You could just feel (the rubber in the closing laps) and tell it was coming. Once I felt it big time it was time to move. When I did it was pretty much locked down around the bottom and I was surprised. Luckily I had a sense and guessed right. Sometimes you go too late or too early and this time I got it right.”

Up next is the first trip of the season to Ohio with races this Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica during the Kistler Engines Classic and Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford during the Hartford Hustle. Gravel has World of Outlaws wins at Attica Raceway Park in 2017, 2021 and 2024. He captured a World of Outlaws victory at Sharon Speedway in 2024.

“I’m always happy to go to Ohio,” he said. “Attica and Sharon have been pretty solid tracks for us. We’ll go there with an open mind, hopefully unload strong and have a couple of good runs.”

Gravel holds a 70-point lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings entering the weekend.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 24 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 6 (5); Feature: 2 (6).

April 25 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

16 races, 4 wins, 11 top fives, 14 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 15 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, for the Kistler Engines Classic and Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, for the Hartford Hustle with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.