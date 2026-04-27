Hutton Opens ESS Season with First Ever Win at Outlaw Speedway

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | The new season for the Empire Super Sprints started out with a new face in victory lane on Friday night at Outlaw Speedway. 305 sprint car standout Jordan Hutton put a 360 into his number 66 and came home victorious. It was his first 360 win, and it was worth $4,220 as part of the Cal Lane Memorial.

By virtue of drawing the Pinnacle pole award, Zach Sobotka brought the field to green alongside of Jordan Hutton. Sobotka would jump out to an early lead over Hutton. By the time the field reached the start finish line, however, Jordan Poirier had worked his way to second.

A lap later, defending champion Jordan Poirier made his way by Sobotka and took the lead. A caution on lap three for Jason Barney, slowed the field, and when the green came back out Poirier re-took command of the field.

As the laps clicked off, Poirier remained in control of the field. By lap 9, however, Hutton had caught Poirier and was able to sneak by him on lap 10 for the lead.

After surviving a late-race restart, Hutton would hold on and cross the start/finish line first, claiming his first Empire Super Sprints victory. Behind Hutton, Poirier crossed the line in second and fourth-starting Davie Franek rounded out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium in third.

“On the opening lap there, I got out of two and kinda got a little wheel stand there, I screwed up and let out of it and watched three people go by me,” said Hutton in victory lane. “I can’t believe how good this car was, I think I was wide open the entire feature. Everywhere I put the car it would go.”

“This means the world. This is probably one of the hardest things me and my father and everyone involved have had to work for. It took a lot of laps and a lot of racing to get here.”

With 27 cars in the pits to open the 2026 season, the field was split into three timed hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Dylan Swiernik, Jordan Thomas and Matt Farnham. Elab Smokers Boutique heat races were won by Jordan Hutton, Davie Franek and Jared Zimbardi, while Trevor Years won the Mechanical Services/Donath Motor Worx dash, and Paulie Colagiovanni picked up the B-Main.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is a new track for the tour, with a stop at the Port Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania on the docket Saturday May 16. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, May 16 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA ($4,000 to Win)

Friday, May 22 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)

Saturday, May 23 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 66-Jordan Hutton[2]; 2. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[4]; 4. 79-Jordan Thomas[6]; 5. 38-Zach Sobotka[1]; 6. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[20]; 7. 35-Jared Zimbardi[5]; 8. 36-Jonathan Preston[10]; 9. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[19]; 10. 41-Dalton Rombough[9]; 11. 13T-Trevor Years[7]; 12. 90-Matt Tanner[18]; 13. 98-Joe Trenca[13]; 14. 15-Ryan Turner[21]; 15. 33-Lacey Hanson[16]; 16. 87XS-Skyler Evans[17]; 17. 121-Steve Glover[23]; 18. 32-Kyle Smith[12]; 19. 7NY-Matt Farnham[11]; 20. 53-Shawn Donath[8]; 21. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[22]; 22. 3A-Jeff Trombley[15]; 23. 87-Jason Barney[14]; 24. 50-Blaze Silva[24]

B-Main (10 Laps): 1. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]; 2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[3]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[2]; 4. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[4]; 5. 121-Steve Glover[7]; 6. 50-Blaze Silva[5]; 7. 22-Gary Drum[8]; 8. (DNS) 8-Dillon Paddock; 9. (DNS) 21B-Spencer Burley

Mechanical Services Dash (4 Laps): 1. 13T-Trevor Years[1]; 2. 53-Shawn Donath[3]; 3. 41-Dalton Rombough[4]; 4. 36-Jonathan Preston[2]; 5. 7NY-Matt Farnham[5]; 6. 32-Kyle Smith[6]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Jordan Hutton[2]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[6]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[9]; 4. 13T-Trevor Years[5]; 5. 98-Joe Trenca[3]; 6. 33-Lacey Hanson[7]; 7. 21B-Spencer Burley[1]; 8. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]; 9. (DNS) 8-Dillon Paddock

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 2. 53-Shawn Donath[1]; 3. 79-Jordan Thomas[4]; 4. 41-Dalton Rombough[3]; 5. 87-Jason Barney[5]; 6. 87XS-Skyler Evans[6]; 7. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[7]; 8. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[9]; 9. 121-Steve Glover[8]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Jared Zimbardi[2]; 2. 32-Kyle Smith[1]; 3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 4. 36-Jonathan Preston[6]; 5. 3A-Jeff Trombley[5]; 6. 90-Matt Tanner[7]; 7. 15-Ryan Turner[3]; 8. 50-Blaze Silva[8]; 9. (DNS) 22-Gary Drum

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #79-Jordan Thomas; #7NY-Matt Farnham

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #66-Jordan Hutton; #28F-Davie Franek; #35-Jared Zimbardi

Donath Motor Worx / Mechanical Services Dash Winner ($125): #13T-Trevor Years

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #38-Zach Sobotka

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #38-Zach Sobotka

King Racing Products 10th Place Finisher: #41- Dalton Rombough

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #13T-Trevor Years

Swagger Factory 12th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #90-Matt Tanner

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #98-Joe Trenca

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #33-Lacey Hanson

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger ($50): #7C-Dylan Swiernik (+14)

PJC Sprayfoam Reverse Hard Charger ($100): #53-Shawn Donath (-12)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #121-Steve Glover

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #66-Jordan Hutton; #28-Jordan Poirier; #28F-Davie Franek

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #3A-Jeff Trombley