Steven Lines Wins the Kings Challenge

GLENBURNIE, Sa. (January 18, 2018) — Steven Lines won the Kings Challenge Thursday night at Borderline Raceway. Lines held off James McFadden and Carson Macedo for the victory. President’s Cup winner Robbie Farr and Kerry Madsen rounded out the top five.

Kings Challenge

Borderline Raceway

Glenburnie, SA

Thursday January 18, 2018

Qualifying:

1. A1 – Kerry Madsen, 11.471

2. W26 – Jason Johnson, 11.478

3. NQ5 – Danny Reidy, 11.479

4. V35 – Jamie Veal, 11.483

5. V55 – Brooke Tatnell, 11.529

6. S20 – Glen Sutherland, 11.591

7. NQ3 – Steve Lines, 11.679

8. USA97 – Dominic Scelzi, 11.688

9. W80 – James Inglis, 11.689

10. N99 – Carson Macedo, 11.699

11. USA2 – Parker Price Miller, 11.710

12. S45 – Jake Tranter, 11.779

13. N53 – Jessie Attard, 11.796

14. S19 – Bradley Keller, 11.824

15. Q7 – Robbie Farr, 11.846

16. W41 – Darren Mollenoyux, 11.859

17. N92 – Sam Walsh, 11.878

18. USA00 – Cory Eliason, 11.883

19. S72 – Chad Ely, 11.887

20. D2 – Ben Atkinson, 11.890

21. NS21 – Jorydan Brazier, 11.891

22. T7 – Tim Hutchins, 11.913

23. V72 – Jacob Smith, 11.948

24. N47 – Marcus Dumesny, 12.026

25. Q59 – Kevin Titman, 12.032

26. N74 – Max Johnson, 12.043

27. S57 – Rory Button, 12.048

28. W14 – Jason Pryde, 12.049

29. S11 – Scott Enderl, 12.069

30. Q75 – Darren Jensen, 12.102

31. S81 – Luke Dillon, 12.107

32. V25 – Jack Lee, 12.135

33. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh, 12.137

34. N48 – Jackson Delemont, 12.145

35. NT2 – Damien Thorne, 12.157

36. V17 – Dennis Jones, 12.164

37. W17 – James McFadden, 12.188

38. S13 – Brock Hallett, 12.191

39. N57 – Matthew Dumesny, 12.191

40. N36 – Eddie Lumbar, 12.202

41. V2 – Domain Ramsay, 12.215

42. W97 – Mitch Wormall, 12.239

43. S98 – Ryan Jones, 12.266

44. V60 – Jordyn Charge, 12.292

45. S88 – Todd Wigzell, 12.293

46. S4 – Lisa Walker, 12.294

47. Q78 – Andrew Corbert, 12.301

48. W25 – Taylor Millings, 12.342

49. W12 – Daniel Harding, 12.368

50. USA29 – Austin McCarl, 12.417

51. Q83 – David Murcott, 12.464

52. S32 – Ben Gartner, 12.481

53. T22 – Jock Goodyer, 12.564

54. V48 – Adam King, 12.569

55. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann, 12.602

56. Q17 – Luke Oldfield, 12.723

57. V45 – Daniel Pestka, 12.981

58. N45 – Matthew Thomas, 13.076

Heat Race #1:

1. D2 – Ben Atkinson

2. W80 – James Inglis

3. USA97 – Dominic Scelzi

4. V35 – Jamie Veal

5. NQ5 – Danny Reidy

6. S20 – Glen Sutherland

7. N47 – Marcus Dumesny

8. Q59 – Kevin Titman

9. N74 – Max Johnson

10. S32 – Ben Gartner

11. NT2 – Damien Thorne

Heat Race #2:

1. S19 – Bradley Keller

2. USA2 – Parker Price Miller

3. W26 – Jason Johnson

4. A1 – Kerry Madsen

5. S72 – Chad Ely

6. S45 – Jake Tranter

7. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh

8. S4 – Lisa Walker

9. W97 – Mitch Wormall

10. N48 – Jackson Delemont

11. S57 – Rory Button

12. N92 – Sam Walsh

Heat Race #3:

1. NQ3 – Steven Lines

2. N99 – Carson Macedo

3. T7 – Tim Hutchins

4. NS21 – Jorydan Brazier

5. V55 – Brooke Tatnell

6. V72 – Jacob Smith

7. V25 – Jack Lee

8. N53 – Jessie Attard

9. W14 – Jason Pryde

10. Q75 – Darren Jensen

11. N36 – Eddie Lumbar

12. S11 – Scott Enderl

Heat Race #4:

1. Q83 – David Murcott

2. W17 – James McFadden

3. S13 – Brock Hallett

4. V60 – Jordyn Charge

5. V45 – Daniel Pestka

6. Q17 – Luke Oldfield

7. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann

8. USA29 – Austin McCarl

9. V48 – Adam King

10. T22 – Jock Goodyer

11. S88 – Todd Wigzell

12. S98 – Ryan Jones

Heat Race #5:

1. USA00 – Cory Eliason

2. Q7 – Robbie Farr

3. V17 – Dennis Jones

4. N57 – Matthew Dumesny

5. V2 – Domain Ramsay

6. S81 – Luke Dillon

7. W41 – Darren Mollenoyux

8. W12 – Daniel Harding

9. W25 – Taylor Millings

10. Q78 – Andrew Corbert

C-Main:

1. S72 – Chad Ely

2. N53 – Jessie Attard

3. V72 – Jacob Smith

4. N47 – Marcus Dumesny

5. Q59 – Kevin Titman

6. V2 – Domain Ramsay

7. USA29 – Austin McCarl

8. Q17 – Luke Oldfield

9. S88 – Todd Wigzell

10. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh

11. W14 – Jason Pryde

12. V45 – Daniel Pestka

13. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann

14. N74 – Max Johnson

15. V25 – Jack Lee

B-Main:

1. D2 – Ben Atkinson

2. W80 – James Inglis

3. V60 – Jordyn Charge

4. W41 – Darren Mollenoyux

5. Q83 – David Murcott

6. N57 – Matthew Dumesny

7. V17 – Dennis Jones

8. N47 – Marcus Dumesny

9. S81 – Luke Dillon

10. S72 – Chad Ely

11. T7 – Tim Hutchins

12. S20 – Glen Sutherland

13. S45 – Jake Tranter

14. N53 – Jessie Attard

15. V72 – Jacob Smith

A-Main:

1. NQ3 – Steven Lines

2. W17 – James McFadden

3. N99 – Carson Macedo

4. Q7 – Robbie Farr

5. A1 – Kerry Madsen

6. V35 – Jamie Veal

7. W26 – Jason Johnson

8. S13 – Brock Hallett

9. USA2 – Parker Price Miller

10. USA97 – Dominic Scelzi

11. NQ5 – Danny Reidy

12. V55 – Brooke Tatnell

13. W41 – Darren Mollenoyux

14. W80 – James Inglis

15. S19 – Bradley Keller

16. USA00 – Cory Eliason

17. D2 – Ben Atkinson

18. V60 – Jordyn Charge