Steven Lines Wins the Kings Challenge
GLENBURNIE, Sa. (January 18, 2018) — Steven Lines won the Kings Challenge Thursday night at Borderline Raceway. Lines held off James McFadden and Carson Macedo for the victory. President’s Cup winner Robbie Farr and Kerry Madsen rounded out the top five.
Kings Challenge
Borderline Raceway
Glenburnie, SA
Thursday January 18, 2018
Qualifying:
1. A1 – Kerry Madsen, 11.471
2. W26 – Jason Johnson, 11.478
3. NQ5 – Danny Reidy, 11.479
4. V35 – Jamie Veal, 11.483
5. V55 – Brooke Tatnell, 11.529
6. S20 – Glen Sutherland, 11.591
7. NQ3 – Steve Lines, 11.679
8. USA97 – Dominic Scelzi, 11.688
9. W80 – James Inglis, 11.689
10. N99 – Carson Macedo, 11.699
11. USA2 – Parker Price Miller, 11.710
12. S45 – Jake Tranter, 11.779
13. N53 – Jessie Attard, 11.796
14. S19 – Bradley Keller, 11.824
15. Q7 – Robbie Farr, 11.846
16. W41 – Darren Mollenoyux, 11.859
17. N92 – Sam Walsh, 11.878
18. USA00 – Cory Eliason, 11.883
19. S72 – Chad Ely, 11.887
20. D2 – Ben Atkinson, 11.890
21. NS21 – Jorydan Brazier, 11.891
22. T7 – Tim Hutchins, 11.913
23. V72 – Jacob Smith, 11.948
24. N47 – Marcus Dumesny, 12.026
25. Q59 – Kevin Titman, 12.032
26. N74 – Max Johnson, 12.043
27. S57 – Rory Button, 12.048
28. W14 – Jason Pryde, 12.049
29. S11 – Scott Enderl, 12.069
30. Q75 – Darren Jensen, 12.102
31. S81 – Luke Dillon, 12.107
32. V25 – Jack Lee, 12.135
33. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh, 12.137
34. N48 – Jackson Delemont, 12.145
35. NT2 – Damien Thorne, 12.157
36. V17 – Dennis Jones, 12.164
37. W17 – James McFadden, 12.188
38. S13 – Brock Hallett, 12.191
39. N57 – Matthew Dumesny, 12.191
40. N36 – Eddie Lumbar, 12.202
41. V2 – Domain Ramsay, 12.215
42. W97 – Mitch Wormall, 12.239
43. S98 – Ryan Jones, 12.266
44. V60 – Jordyn Charge, 12.292
45. S88 – Todd Wigzell, 12.293
46. S4 – Lisa Walker, 12.294
47. Q78 – Andrew Corbert, 12.301
48. W25 – Taylor Millings, 12.342
49. W12 – Daniel Harding, 12.368
50. USA29 – Austin McCarl, 12.417
51. Q83 – David Murcott, 12.464
52. S32 – Ben Gartner, 12.481
53. T22 – Jock Goodyer, 12.564
54. V48 – Adam King, 12.569
55. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann, 12.602
56. Q17 – Luke Oldfield, 12.723
57. V45 – Daniel Pestka, 12.981
58. N45 – Matthew Thomas, 13.076
Heat Race #1:
1. D2 – Ben Atkinson
2. W80 – James Inglis
3. USA97 – Dominic Scelzi
4. V35 – Jamie Veal
5. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
6. S20 – Glen Sutherland
7. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
8. Q59 – Kevin Titman
9. N74 – Max Johnson
10. S32 – Ben Gartner
11. NT2 – Damien Thorne
Heat Race #2:
1. S19 – Bradley Keller
2. USA2 – Parker Price Miller
3. W26 – Jason Johnson
4. A1 – Kerry Madsen
5. S72 – Chad Ely
6. S45 – Jake Tranter
7. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
8. S4 – Lisa Walker
9. W97 – Mitch Wormall
10. N48 – Jackson Delemont
11. S57 – Rory Button
12. N92 – Sam Walsh
Heat Race #3:
1. NQ3 – Steven Lines
2. N99 – Carson Macedo
3. T7 – Tim Hutchins
4. NS21 – Jorydan Brazier
5. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
6. V72 – Jacob Smith
7. V25 – Jack Lee
8. N53 – Jessie Attard
9. W14 – Jason Pryde
10. Q75 – Darren Jensen
11. N36 – Eddie Lumbar
12. S11 – Scott Enderl
Heat Race #4:
1. Q83 – David Murcott
2. W17 – James McFadden
3. S13 – Brock Hallett
4. V60 – Jordyn Charge
5. V45 – Daniel Pestka
6. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
7. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann
8. USA29 – Austin McCarl
9. V48 – Adam King
10. T22 – Jock Goodyer
11. S88 – Todd Wigzell
12. S98 – Ryan Jones
Heat Race #5:
1. USA00 – Cory Eliason
2. Q7 – Robbie Farr
3. V17 – Dennis Jones
4. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
5. V2 – Domain Ramsay
6. S81 – Luke Dillon
7. W41 – Darren Mollenoyux
8. W12 – Daniel Harding
9. W25 – Taylor Millings
10. Q78 – Andrew Corbert
C-Main:
1. S72 – Chad Ely
2. N53 – Jessie Attard
3. V72 – Jacob Smith
4. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
5. Q59 – Kevin Titman
6. V2 – Domain Ramsay
7. USA29 – Austin McCarl
8. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
9. S88 – Todd Wigzell
10. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
11. W14 – Jason Pryde
12. V45 – Daniel Pestka
13. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann
14. N74 – Max Johnson
15. V25 – Jack Lee
B-Main:
1. D2 – Ben Atkinson
2. W80 – James Inglis
3. V60 – Jordyn Charge
4. W41 – Darren Mollenoyux
5. Q83 – David Murcott
6. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
7. V17 – Dennis Jones
8. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
9. S81 – Luke Dillon
10. S72 – Chad Ely
11. T7 – Tim Hutchins
12. S20 – Glen Sutherland
13. S45 – Jake Tranter
14. N53 – Jessie Attard
15. V72 – Jacob Smith
A-Main:
1. NQ3 – Steven Lines
2. W17 – James McFadden
3. N99 – Carson Macedo
4. Q7 – Robbie Farr
5. A1 – Kerry Madsen
6. V35 – Jamie Veal
7. W26 – Jason Johnson
8. S13 – Brock Hallett
9. USA2 – Parker Price Miller
10. USA97 – Dominic Scelzi
11. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
12. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
13. W41 – Darren Mollenoyux
14. W80 – James Inglis
15. S19 – Bradley Keller
16. USA00 – Cory Eliason
17. D2 – Ben Atkinson
18. V60 – Jordyn Charge