King Engine Bearings King of Michigan times five at Hartford for SOD

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (January 22, 2018) – The King is back! Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP has announced that King Engine Bearing has returned as the title sponsor of the King of Michigan to be contested at Hartford Speedway once again this season.

After several years as a premier event at Hartford Speedway, the King of Michigan became a four-race series under King Engine Bearing’s sponsorship last year. This year, with King Engine Bearings support, the series has expanded to five races. The KoM opens on May 8, followed by June 8, July 6, July 27, and the finale on August 31.

Hartford owner Tim Dibble’s reconfiguration of the track, the expansion of the KoM to a series, and King Engine Bearings backing, proved to be an unbeatable combination last year. The 2017 KoM races drew Hartford’s largest crowds and SOD’s highest car counts.

Phillip Data, National Sales Manager for King Engine Bearings, announced renewal of the King of Michigan saying: “King Engine Bearings is excited to once again partner with the prestigious Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP series. Hartford Speedway proved to be an excellent venue for racing while their new track configuration made for truly exciting racing that kept fans on the edge of their seats. We look forward to the fast paced action in 2018 at the Hartford Speedway during the King of Michigan races.”

Chad Blonde was the one to beat in last year’s KoM, winning the first three races including a 5 minute and 25 second, non-stop feature on August 11th. Ryan Ruhl, a previous, single-race KoM winner, won the KoM finale. Blonde won the KoM points championship over Steve Irwin (2001 & 2017 SOD champion), Gregg Dalman (2015 SOD champion), and Thomas Schinderle (2017 SOD Series Rookie of the Year).

The 2018 KoM Champion will be crowned at the series finale on August 31. The champion will have a guaranteed starting spot in the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Mike Olrich Memorial Race at Crystal Motor Speedway on September 1st. The King Engine Bearings King of Michigan will pay a point fund to the top five in KoM points at the 2018 Awards Banquet.

The King Engine Bearings team are bearing specialists. King Engine Bearings was founded in 1960 with one simple objective: to supply the highest quality bearings available in the marketplace. By specializing in engine bearings, King has built an extensive product offering that includes a wide range of engine bearings for automobiles, light duty and heavy duty trucks, marine, aviation, standby power and many other types of internal combustion engines. Every King bearing utilizes the highest quality materials and the most advanced designs to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

For more information about King Engine Bearings, go to www.kingbearings.com. Check out Hartford Speedway at www.hartfordspeedway.net. Meet Engine Pro at www.enginepro.com and ARP at www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.