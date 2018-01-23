Rilat Teaming Up With BDS Motorsports to Tackle ASCS National Tour in 2018

From Inside Line Promotions

FORNEY, Texas (January 23, 2018) – Travis Rilat is returning to full-time competition on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour this season for the first time since 2009.

Rilat will drive for BDS Motorsports in a schedule that will include the 40-plus ASCS National Tour events that cover 13 states from coast to coast as well as several other marquee events.

“I’m excited to get back on the ASCS National Tour and compete at the top level,” he said. “Bryan, his family and BDS Motorsports will provide a great opportunity to race for wins. I think we’ll have a successful season.”

Rilat, who captured the 2003 ASCS National Tour championship, has plenty of experience competing at the highest level. He ranks in the top five in career ASCS National Tour A Main starts and top 10s, and he ranks in the top 10 in feature wins and top fives.

Additionally, Rilat has finished in the top five in the ASCS National Tour championship standings during seven seasons and in the top 10 of the standings 10 times.

Rilat and BDS Motorsports captured a win together during the final ASCS National Tour event of last season and the team opened 2018 with a solid run during the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals earlier this month.

“Bryan has a lot of experience so we’ve gelled pretty quickly in the few races we’ve run together,” he said. “We’re both familiar with the sport and we know what it takes to be successful running the ASCS National Tour so I think it’s a great team with a ton of potential.”

Rilat and BDS Motorsports recorded four top 10s in five sprint car starts together at the end of last season and will kick off the 2018 sprint car campaign Feb. 15-17 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla., for the 17 th annual Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360s.