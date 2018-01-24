$5000 up for grabs in USCS Winter Heat Rounds One and Two

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA (January 22, 2018) – In just 16 days $5000 will be up for grabs when the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars invade Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida on Friday and Saturday, February 9th and 10th for Rounds #1 and #2 of the inaugural USCS “Winter Heat” six-race mini-series. $5000 is up for grabs over the weekend for a driver who can clean house by winning the main event each night. The first night’s main event on Friday night will pay $2000 to the winner with $2500 to the driver who parks it in the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane on Saturday nignt. A $500 BONUS has been posted to any driver who can win both Friday and Saturday night’s United Sprint Car Series main events.

The USCS winged sprint cars co-headline the two-night weekend of racing action at the challenging semi-banked three-eight mile clay oval track with two full nights of action for the National midget racing stars of the Lucas Oil Powri National Midgets.

The event is expected to draw some of the top winged sprint car drivers from across North America from at least ten states and Canada seeking warmer climates for the earliest possible winged 360 sprint car racing of the 2018 season. The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Winter Heat events offer a full month of racing opportunities for 360 cubic inch winged sprint car teams in the South including two more weekends for the six-race USCS Winter Heat Series. The Bubba Raceway Park events will also be race #1 and #2 on the 60+ event 22nd season National points schedule for the USCS series.

The United Sprint Car Seres will invade Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida on February 23rd and 24th during Southern Raceway’s annual Winter Nationals The following weekend the mini-series concludes at two tracks in Mississippi on Friday, March 2nd at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS and on Saturday, March 3rd at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columus, MS

Bubba Raceway Park is located at 9050 N.W. Gainesville Rd. in Ocala, Florida 34482 The track telephone: is 352.622.9400. For event info please visit www.bubbaracewaypark.com or the speedway’s Facebook page at Bubba Raceway Park. The USCS series Official website is located at www.uscsracing.com The USCS phone number is 770-865-6097.