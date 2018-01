Placerville Announces 2018 Schedule Changes

From Gary Thomas

The Placerville Speedway has announced a pair of schedule updates for 2018.

The second annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout on September 21 and 22 will now be sanctioned by the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards.

Along with that the quarter-mile has also added a Red Hawk Casino weekly point race on Saturday August 25, which will showcase Winged 360 Sprint Cars, BCRA Midgets, IMCA Sport Mods and Mini Trucks.

See updated schedule below:

Placerville Speedway 2018 Schedule

March 17, 2018 – Test and Tune

March 21, 2018 – World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, USAC Western Midgets | Brad Sweet presents the Placerville Short Track Outlaw Showdown

March 24, 2018 – Points Race #1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Dwarf Cars | Student Night

March 31, 2018 – Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, Midget Lites | SCCT Opener

April 7, 2018 – Points Race #2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, Mini Trucks | First Responders Night

April 21, 2018 – Points Race #3: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Midget Lites, Vintage Hardtops | 15th Annual Tribute to Al Hinds

April 28, 2018 – Points Race #4: C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, Dwarf Cars

May 5, 2018 – Points Race #5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Midget Lites | Law Enforcement – Big Trophy Night

May 12, 2018 – Mother’s Day Weekend (NO RACES)

May 19, 2018 – Points Race #6: IMCA Sport Mods, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, Vintage Hardtops | Tilford Tribute

June 2, 2018 – Points Race #7: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Midget Lites | Dads & Grads Night

June 9, 2018 – Points Race #8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, Dwarf Cars | Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

June 17, 2018 – El Dorado County Fair (NO RACES)

June 23, 2018 – Points Race #9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks | The Carnett Clash

June 30, 2018 – King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards | Salute to the Fans

July 4, 2018 – Points Race #10: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

July 14, 2018 – Points Race #11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Dwarf Cars | Mtn. Democrat Bike Night

July 21, 2018 – Points Race #12: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks

July 28, 2018 – King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, Midget Lites, Vintage Hardtops | Summer Nationals

August 4, 2018 – Points Race #13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Wingless Spec Sprints, Midget lites | Military Night

August 11, 2018 – Points Race #14: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, Wingless Spec Sprints

August 18, 2018 – Points Race #15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Dwarf Cars | 13th Annual Mark Forni Classic

August 25, 2018- Points Race 16: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, BCRA Midgets, IMCA Sport Mods, Mini Trucks

September 15, 2018 – Points Race #17: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, Dwarf Cars | Ladies Night

September 21, 2018 – Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Midget Lites | Second annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout

September 22, 2018 – Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Midget Lites | Second annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout

September 29, 2018 – MLM Motorsports Tractor-Truck Pulls

November 17, 2018 – Night of Champions Awards Banquet

December 15, 2018 – Annual Racers Swap Meet