Jamie Veal Wins Friday Night Portion of the 2018 Australian Title
Australian Sprintcar Title
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, AU
Friday January 26, 2018
Feature:
1. W2 – Jamie Veal
2. A1 – Kerry Madsen
3. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
4. V40 – Rusty Hickman
5. NQ3 – Steve Lines
6. V37 – Grant Anderson
7. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
8. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
9. S10 – Steven Caruso
10. S78 – Keke Falland
11. S20 – Glen Sutherland
12. V5 – Max Dumesny
13. N92 – Sam Walsh
14. Q83 – David Murcott
15. S27 – Daniel Pestka
16. S15 – Aidan Hall
DNF. S72 – Chad Ely
DNF. V90 – Corey McCullagh