Giovanni Scelzi Lands Premier Ride With Silva Motorsports and Priority Aviation Services

From Inside Line Promotions

RESNO, Calif. (Jan. 31, 2018) – Giovanni Scelzi is jumping on a top-notch opportunity for the 2018 season.

Scelzi will team up with veteran car owner and crew chief Paul Silva and Richard and Jennifer Marshall of Priority Aviation Services for a 20-race schedule, mostly encompassing the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series swings along the West Coast in the spring and the fall.

“It’s probably the biggest step in my career,” Scelzi said. “Working with a guy like Paul is incredible. Whatever car he’s touched has been a superstar with Shane Stewart, Kyle Larson and Rico Abreu to name a few. Hopefully I can continue that trend.

“Richard and Jennifer have taken a lot of teams to the next level. I’ve been fortunate to get to know them and become friends with them. I appreciate their support and the opportunity they are helping provide.”

The first event for the Silva Motorsports Inc. No. 57 is the World of Outlaws doubleheader at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Feb. 28 and March 1.

“I definitely think he has a lot of talent and a lot of ability,” Silva said. “He will be racing with the World of Outlaws, which he has yet to do. It’s totally different. It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

The Priority Aviation Services backed team is slated to tackle approximately 17 World of Outlaws shows in Nevada, California, Washington and Oregon with the season potentially wrapping up at the famed Trophy Cup in October.

“Gio is obviously a very talented kid,” Richard Marshall said. “I was looking to fill a seat for the Chili Bowl when I was hanging out with Kyle Larson a few months back. Jennifer and I have tried to give a young kid a shot the last few years. I asked Kyle to give me a name. He said Gio. He didn’t even hesitate. I’ve got to know Gio and his family. Every time I sit down with him I feel like I’m talking to a 40-year-old man, not a 16-year-old. He’s a great kid.”

More information about the team, including the full schedule, will be released in the near future.