Kerry Madsen Leads Feature Win List Going into Volusia
Updated 2/7/2018
1. Kerry Madsen – 5
2. Kyle Larson – 3
3. Luke Redpath – 3
4. Brooke Tatnell – 2
5. Christopher Bell – 2
6. Cody O’Connell – 2
7. Corey McCullagh – 2
8. Dean Thomas – 2
9. Donny Schatz – 2
10. Grant Anderson – 2
11. Harley Thisilton – 2
12. Hayden Campbell – 2
13. Jamie Bricknell – 2
14. Jamie Veal – 2
15. Joel Chadwick – 2
16. Kerry Brocas – 2
17. Nathan Smee – 2
18. Adam Clarke – 1
19. Ashleigh Jack – 1
20. Ben Van Ryt – 1
21. Bradley Fitzgerald – 1
22. Brant Chandler – 1
23. Brenton Farrer – 1
24. Chad Kemenah – 1
25. Chris Halesworth – 1
26. Daniel Storer – 1
27. Darren Mollenoyux – 1
28. David Eggins – 1
29. Dayn Bentvelzen – 1
30. Glen Mears – 1
31. Jacob Jolley – 1
32. James McFadden – 1
33. Jamie Duff – 1
34. Jamie Larsen – 1
35. Jamie Maiolo – 1
36. Jamie McDonald – 1
37. Jason Kendrick – 1
38. Jeremy Smith – 1
39. Justin Grant – 1
40. Kyle Glover – 1
41. Logan Schuchart – 1
42. Mark Caruso – 1
43. Marshall McDarmaid – 1
44. Michael Butcher – 1
45. R.J. Johnson – 1