1-800 Radiator Continuing Support Of Must See Sprints

HOLLY, Mich. (February 11, 2018) – Must See Racing officials have confirmed that long-time sponsor 1-800-RADIATOR & AC will continue to support the series during the 2018 season.

1-800-Radiator & AC, one of the largest franchised automotive parts distributors in North America, will join the Must See Racing / Speed Sport MAVTV national television programming package as an in-car camera and driver showcase sponsor at select events in 2018.

Additionally, event announcer recognition and brand showcasing on MSR race cars, winner’s circle board, website and souvenir program are a part of the marketing partnership.

1-800-Radiator & A/C has more than 200 franchisee-owned locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company distributes radiators, condensers, air conditioning parts, fan assemblies and fuel pumps — and related parts — with same-day delivery in-stock rates higher than 90 percent across most part categories and 99 percent fill rates on most parts one day away.

The company was acquired by Driven Brands, based in Charlotte, N.C., in June of 2015 and is one of several automotive brand names under the Driven umbrella, including MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops, Econo Lube & Tune, Pro Oil, AutoQual, Aero-Colours and Drive N Style.

Marvin Beasley, who operates the 1-800-Radiator & AC franchise at 3190 Old Farm Lane in Walled Lake, Mich., is also the car owner and crew chief for his son, long-time Must See Racing driver Ike Beasley.

Beasley is excited to see the company extend and grow their support of the series for 2018.

“The synergy between the missions of 1-800-Radiator & A/C and Must See Racing is amazing,” said Beasley. “We both believe in providing value that cannot be duplicated by our competition and we are passionate about serving our customers and stake holders. Jim and Nancy Hanks commitment to providing race fans the best value for their entertainment dollar matches the commitment that 1-800-Radiator & A/C brings to serving our auto parts customers.”

“We are proud to be associated with such great people and the opportunity to share some excitement with our fantastic customers.”

“We share business values and customer service principles with the leaders and management at 1-800 Radiator & AC,” added Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “We are proud to represent and showcase their successful history, outstanding service record and first class national identity in the automotive industry supplying parts for cars across the country. Our brand of entertainment is a perfect match with their delivery rates — fast. We look forward to growing this partnership with them throughout the upcoming season.”

For more information on 1-800 Radiator & AC, visit them on the web at www.1800radiator.com.

For more information on Must See Racing, including additional sponsor announcements, team and driver news and series information, visit the series website at www.mustseeracing.com.