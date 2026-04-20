Spring Sprint Special At Williams Grove Speedway Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Spring Sprint Special featuring a rare three-division open wheel sprint car show will be spun off at Williams Grove Speedway coming up Friday night, April 24 at 7:30 pm.

On the racing card will be the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints, the wingless super sportsman and the PASS IMCA 305 sprint cars.

For their part, the 410 sprints will compete in timed warm ups to set the heat starting grids before returning to compete in a 25-lap, $5,500 to win main event.

The wingless sportsman will also conduct timed warm ups however they will return to compete in a feature only.

The 305 sprinters will vie in both heats and a main event.

Williams Grove Speedway will allow the local drivers to prepare themselves for the first invasion of the season by the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series when it host an outlaws tune up night on May 1 as presented by Shiloh Paving and Excavating.

The race will be the second leg of the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series at the oval, paying $6,000 to win.

Time trials, heats, a B Main and a dash will be a part of the program for the 410 sprint cars.

The World of Outlaws will invade Williams Grove Speedway to battle the locals in the two-day HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup, slated for May 8 and 9.

Adult general admission for April 24 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.