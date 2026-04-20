Big O Speedway Welcomes POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Debut Doubleheader

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/20/26) – Everything is bigger in Texas, and the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League is bringing big horsepower to match as the series storms into Big O Speedway for its debut appearance on April 24–25. A pair of action-packed nights await with $5,000 going to Friday’s winner before Saturday’s $7,000-to-win finale crowns the weekend victor in Ennis.

The Texas doubleheader marks the first appearance for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Big O Speedway, bringing high-powered winged sprint cars to one of the Lone Star State’s premier dirt venues. Fans can expect two nights of intense racing action as competitors battle for strong payouts and early-season momentum in the growing POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint campaign.

Fans unable to attend can catch every lap live from Start2Finish with an Xpress Pass at www.S2FTV.com.

Friday, April 24 | Big O Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints

USRA American Racer Modified Series

Limited Mods

Event Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Pricing:

General Admission: $25.00

Senior/Military: $20.00

Kids (6–12): $10.00

Pit Pass: $40.00

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505868

Saturday, April 25 | Big O Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints

USRA American Racer Modified Series

Limited Mods

Event Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Pricing:

General Admission: $25.00

Senior/Military: $20.00

Kids (6–12): $10.00

Pit Pass: $40.00

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505886

Additional details about Big O Speedway, including the full schedule, track information, and more, can be found online at www.bigospeedway.com or by following the track on major social media platforms. 3118 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 | (317) 777-2222

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE from Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.