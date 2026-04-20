Andy Forsberg Back in Victory Lane

Petersen Media

Traveling to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night for ‘Big Trophy Night’, Andy Forsberg found himself atop the podium and taking home the track’s ‘Big Trophy’ for the next calendar year.

“Qualifying has really been an issue for us this year, and after our last race out I thought we were pointed in the right direction, but on Saturday it didn’t go well,” Andy Forsberg said. “Luckily, it put us on the front row of our heat race and we were able to pick up the win and earn a spot in the redraw.”

With 29 cars on hand, Forsberg went out late in the qualifying session and was unable to get the time he was after as he ended up 12th quick aboard the Pacific Highway Rentals/Wilkie Masonry/Western Traffic Supply No. 92 entry.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, Forsberg needed the win to earn a spot in the all-important redraw. A ragged start alongside Shane Hopkins resulted in Forsberg getting the top spot, which he never relinquished.

Picking up the win, Forsberg moved into the nightly redraw where the ‘three’ put him in the second row of the feature event.

On a surface that was still a bit tricky after heavy rainfall last week, Forsberg settled into third as the race came to life and was able to pace the leaders. Admittedly making a few bad laps, Forsberg slipped back to fourth on the fifth lap.

Continuing to run fourth, Forsberg was finally able to regroup as he moved into third on the 12th lap before taking over second a lap later. In a very good rhythm, he then powered into the lead on the 15th lap and began to pull away from the field.

Keeping the field at bay for the final 15 laps, Forsberg went on to pick up his 5th win of the season.

“We had some tough luck our last night out, so to bounce back with a win is huge for our team,” Forsberg said. “Thanks to my crew for their hard work, as well as PHR and all of our sponsors for their continued help.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 10, Wins-5, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-9

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team will take this weekend off before they return to Placerville for the NorCal Posse Shootout on 5/1 and 5/2.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.