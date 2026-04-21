Empire Super Sprints Kick Off 2026 Friday at Outlaw

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | This Friday, the Empire Super Sprints are set to roar to life for the first time in 2026 at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY. Each season the Cal Lane Memorial is scheduled as the season kick-off for the tour, although the last several years have fallen victim to mother nature who has a near-perfect record in the event for its originally scheduled date.

The $4,220 to-win main event Friday will honor the late Cal Lane. Brother to six-time ESS Champion Mal Lane, Cal had his own successful career at the Outlaw Speedway dating back to the 1960’s. Mal will be in attendance on Friday as well, serving as the Grand Marshall for the event. It is only fitting that the night paying tribute to Cal features both the track and organization that his family have such strong ties to.

With a promising forecast thus far for this Friday, all eyes are focused on defending champion Jordan Poirier as he leads the charge. The now five-time champion has yet to score a win at Outlaw, but he looks to change that on Friday as it is the first step towards a sixth series triumph.

The last time the Empire Super Sprints visited Outlaw was in the fall of last season, when Davie Franek visited victory lane. Franek’s win in the Hoag Memorial was his third in his last five attempts at Outlaw, a track he has had much success at in the past. Franek is off to a hot start already in 2026, having won six of nine races and a championship during the USCS Winter Heat series that took place in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama through February and early March.

Racing gets underway in Dundee at 7pm on Friday, with pit gates opening at 5pm and grandstands opening at 5:30pm. A pit pass for the night will be $48, while general grandstand admission is set at $25. For a complete schedule of events for the night, please visit both the Empire Super Sprints and Outlaw Speedway social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, April 24 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,220 to Win)

Saturday, May 16 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA ($4,000 to Win)

Friday, May 22 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)