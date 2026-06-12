GRANT GRABS LINCOLN PARK FOR ﻿FIRST USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WIN SINCE 2019

By Richie Murray

Putnamville, Indiana (June 11, 2026)………Seven years after capturing his one and only USAC Indiana Midget Week triumph to date, Justin Grant returned to victory lane with the series on Thursday night at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway.

Grant, aboard his CB Industries/NOS Energy Drink/Spike/Speedway Toyota, led early but relinquished the top spot by lap four to Logan Seavey. However, with 11 laps remaining, Grant fought his way back to the front to win his first Indiana Midget Week feature since the Gas City round of 2019.

“USAC Midget racing, it’s wild,” Grant exclaimed. “You’ve always got a chance, even when you can’t see it sometimes. So, you keep digging.”

The seven season span between victories is the longest by a driver in the 22-year history of Indiana Midget Week. The event at Lincoln Park also marked the 100th Indiana Midget Week race held since the series debuted in 2005.

Grant’s 22nd career USAC National Midget victory also tied him for 28th place on the all-time series win list alongside Tom Bigelow, Bobby East and Shorty Templeman. Additionally, the Ione, California native’s 98th career USAC national victory across the Midget, Sprint Car and Silver Crown disciplines puts Grant just two away from the century mark.

The latest score by Grant also vaulted him to the top of the USAC National Midget standings as he pursues his first career driving title with the series, which would complete the career USAC Triple Crown.

Starting from the pole position, Grant led the opening three circuits of the 30-lap feature as he gained the early upper hand. In 10 starts, Grant’s previous top Lincoln Park Indiana Midget Week finish was a second in 2018. Entering the night, his lone USAC victory of any kind at LPS’ 5/16-mile dirt oval came with the AMSOIL National Sprint Cars in 2022.

That said, Seavey was moving. On the fourth lap, he charged around the outside of Grant on the back straightaway to lead lap four, and remained in total control throughout the middle stages of the race as he split the difference through lapped traffic. Grant fell to second, but soon, found his groove.

“I knew I was really, really good in three and four, and I felt like I just wasn’t running one and two right,” Grant explained. “I was just trying to make sure I got the moisture of two. I knew it was important because there was so much of it. Once Logan got by me, I went to work on trying to figure out how to do it. I know he kept getting tight on the curb up there and I thought, ‘well, if I keep hanging this, I might end up sneaking by him.’ Then, it was fading, so I got to where I was kind of touching it and turning across. It was tricky to figure out how to do it. If you didn’t touch it enough, you hung. If you touched it too much, you’d push. It was a lot of fun; just more bottom than I’m probably used to. (Car owner) Chad (Boat) gets her stuck and glued into the racetrack and it likes it when it’s like that.”

All the while, Grant never allowed Seavey to slip out of the frame. When Seavey stumbled atop the turn two cushion on lap 20, Grant was in position to pounce. Moments later, Grant raced under Seavey on the back straightaway to reclaim the top spot.

“(Seavey) was kind of getting tight in the middle of one and two, and I saw that he could get in pretty smooth,” Grant recalled. “So, I just kind of started following his entry, and then turned across, and it felt like I was able to put together the best parts of his corner and the best parts of my corner and work them out there.”

Tenth place running Kevin Thomas Jr.’s car went up in smoke on the 23rd lap, bringing out the caution and setting up a restart with eight laps remaining that very well could decide the outcome.

Seavey got a run on Grant, and slid past him entering turn one on the restart. But Grant was ready for it, and promptly pointed his steering wheel back to the inside to get the position back from Seavey off the exit of turn two. Just behind the top-two, Cannon McIntosh performed the very same maneuver on Karter Sarff in the tussle for third.

Once more with five laps to go, Seavey briefly overtook Grant for the lead with a turn one slider. But once more, Grant flicked the wheel toward the bottom of turn two and reclaimed the lead once and for all.

“On those restarts there, I knew I was just kind of a sitting duck to get slid getting into one,” Grant noted. “But I could get such a run down the hill. It was kind of like, ‘okay, just let him through and then go.’ Logan’s a good race car driver. He was changing where he landed, and trying to get me to land behind him. It’s a lot of fun racing like that.”

Grant finished off the job for his second USAC National Midget win of the 2026 season by a 1.684 margin over McIntosh, who slid Seavey for the runner-up spot in turn one on the final lap. Seavey took third with Sarff fourth and Jacob Denney rounding out the top-five for the second night in a row.

McIntosh raced his way up seven positions from his ninth starting spot to finish second in the feature, sealing the deal for Rod End Supply Hard Charger honors.

Seavey led laps 4-19 on the road to finishing third in the feature. His 16 laps led were the most, earning him the evening’s K & N Filters Clean Air Award.

Meanwhile, Sarff continued his amazing run of qualifying mastery. Over the past five USAC Indiana Midget Week events, Sarff has been the fastest qualifier in every single one of them dating back to 2025! He’s also now three-for-three on LearnLab Fast Qualifying times over the first three nights on Indiana Midget Week in 2026.

Jadon Rogers won the accompanying sprint car feature.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: RACE: June 11, 2026 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Oval – 22nd Annual USAC Indiana Midget Week

LEARNLAB QUALIFYING: 1. Karter Sarff, 71m, May-12.643; 2. Trevor Cline, 55, Cline-12.668; 3. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-12.687; 4. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.814; 5. Brecken Reese, 20Q, Reese-12.816; 6. Justin Grant, 87, CBI-12.835; 7. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.865; 8. Mack Leopard, 40L, McDermand-12.919; 9. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.922; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-12.960; 11. Kale Drake, 4, RMS-12.961; 12. Brandon Carr, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.008; 13. Jakeb Boxell, 54, 4 Kings-13.020; 14. Matt Sherrell, 2D, Harris-13.024; 15. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.028; 16. Kyle Jones, 7TX, Engler-13.079; 17. Zach Wigal, 1, O’Dell-13.085; 18. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-13.124; 19. Gunnar Setser, 43, Arnold-13.149; 20. Rylan Gray, 81G, Gray-13.232; 21. Colton Robinson, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.310; 22. Adam Taylor, 7T, ATM-13.321; 23. Bradley Cox, 45, Mason-13.350; 24. Drew Sherman, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-13.478; 25. Levi Hinck, 21H, TKH-13.551; 26. Tony Helton, 22H, Gray-13.609; 27. Mike Unger, 67u, Frederiksen/Unger-13.863; 28. Jeff Schindler, 8x, Schindler-13.886; 29. Drake Edwards, 40D, McDermand-NT.

K1 RACEGEAR FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Zach Wigal (2), 2. Jakeb Boxell (3), 3. Jacob Denney (4), 4. Karter Sarff (6), 5. Brecken Reese (5), 6. Colton Robinson (1), 7. Levi Hinck (7). 2:13.399

TJ FORGED SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (5), 2. Ethan Mitchell (2), 3. Trevor Cline (6), 4. Matt Sherrell (3), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 6. Adam Taylor (1), 7. Tony Helton (7). 2:13.401

K & N FILTERS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gunnar Setser (2), 2. Kale Drake (4), 3. Cannon McIntosh (5), 4. Hayden Reinbold (6), 5. Gavin Miller (3), 6. Bradley Cox (1), 7. Mike Unger (7). 2:13.847

INDY POWERSPORTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (6), 2. Kyle Jones (3), 3. Mack Leopard (5), 4. Brandon Carr (4), 5. Drew Sherman (1), 6. Jeff Schindler (7), 7. Rylan Gray (2). NT

FIVE STAR BODIES SEMI: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Adam Taylor (3), 2. Bradley Cox (4), 3. Colton Robinson (2), 4. Levi Hinck (6), 5. Tony Helton (7), 6. Mike Unger (8), 7. Jeff Schindler (5), 8. Rylan Gray (1). 2:20.305

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (1), 2. Cannon McIntosh (9), 3. Logan Seavey (3), 4. Karter Sarff (6), 5. Jacob Denney (11), 6. Hayden Reinbold (4), 7. Zach Wigal (7), 8. Trevor Cline (5), 9. Gunnar Setser (8), 10. Jakeb Boxell (15), 11. Gavin Miller (17), 12. Brecken Reese (2), 13. Mack Leopard (10), 14. Brandon Carr (14), 15. Matt Sherrell (16), 16. Kyle Jones (18), 17. Kale Drake (13), 18. Adam Taylor (21), 19. Colton Robinson (20), 20. Ethan Mitchell (19), 21. Bradley Cox (22), 22. Drew Sherman (23), 23. Levi Hinck (24), 24. Kevin Thomas Jr. (12). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Justin Grant, Laps 4-19 Logan Seavey, Laps 20-30 Justin Grant.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-330, 2-Jacob Denney-327, 3-Jakeb Boxell-327, 4-Zach Wigal-302, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-296, 6-Kale Drake-279, 7-Gunnar Setser-274, 8-Hayden Reinbold-268, 9-Gavin Miller-259, 10-Brecken Reese-256.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Karter Sarff-207, 2-Cannon McIntosh-201, 3-Logan Seavey-190, 4-Jakeb Boxell-189, 5-Justin Grant-183, 6-Jacob Denney-177, 7-Hayden Reinbold-173, 8-Zach Wigal-171, 9-Brecken Reese-167, 10-Gunnar Setser-165.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Cale Coons-59, 2-Hayden Reinbold-57, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-55, 4-Briggs Danner-47, 5-Robert Ballou-44, 6-Justin Grant-43, 7-Logan Calderwood-39, 8-Chase Stockon-38, 9-Brady Bacon-37, 10-Jacob Denney-37.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-24, 2-Cannon McIntosh-23, 3-Jakeb Boxell-14, 4-Karter Sarff-13, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-13, 6-Logan Seavey-12, 7-Bradley Cox-12, 8-Hayden Reinbold-11, 9-Gavin Miller-11, 10-Matt Sherrell-11.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 12, 2026 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 22nd Annual USAC Indiana Midget Week

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Trevor Cline (12.760)

LearnLab Fast Qualifier: Karter Sarff (12.643)

K1 RaceGear First Heat Winner: Zach Wigal

TJ Forged Second Heat Winner: Justin Grant

K & N Filters Third Heat Winner: Gunnar Setser

Five Star Bodies Semi Winner: Logan Seavey

K & N Filters Clean Air Award: Logan Seavey (16 laps led)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Cannon McIntosh (9th to 2nd)

410 Sprints – Non-Winged

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 14-Jadon Rogers[4]; 2. 16B-Harley Burns[5]; 3. 41-Ricky Lewis[6]; 4. 6T-Trey Osborne[3]; 5. 11-Jack Hoyer[10]; 6. 53-CJ Leary[8]; 7. 28M-Brandon Mattox[18]; 8. 24P-Max Adams[2]; 9. 38P-Seth Parker[7]; 10. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[1]; 11. 1-Rylan Gray[14]; 12. 0G-Kyle Shipley[13]; 13. 83C-Chance Crum[19]; 14. 13P-Cameron La Rose[17]; 15. 99J-Kyle Johnson[12]; 16. 47-Charles Davis Jr[9]; 17. 66-Caleb Stelzig[16]; 18. 22-Brandon Spencer[20]; 19. (DNF) 21B-Beau Brandon[11]; 20. (DNF) 12S-Adyn Schmidt[15]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 13P-Cameron La Rose[1]; 2. 28M-Brandon Mattox[2]; 3. 83C-Chance Crum[5]; 4. 22-Brandon Spencer[3]; 5. 0-JR Bonesteel[4]; 6. 49-Austin Cory[7]; 7. 87-Tony Helton[11]; 8. 42AU-Nathan Smee[9]; 9. 17-Bryce Andrews[6]; 10. 55-Tony Paquette[14]; 11. 37-Logan Prickett[15]; 12. 4-Justin Davis[17]; 13. 29OG-Tom Eller[8]; 14. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[16]; 15. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[13]; 16. 77S-David Gasper[10]; 17. (DNS) 47S-Jake Swanson

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 38P-Seth Parker[2]; 2. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]; 3. 11-Jack Hoyer[5]; 4. 0G-Kyle Shipley[1]; 5. 13P-Cameron La Rose[6]; 6. 83C-Chance Crum[3]; 7. 42AU-Nathan Smee[7]; 8. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[8]; 9. 4-Justin Davis[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6T-Trey Osborne[1]; 2. 47-Charles Davis Jr[5]; 3. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[2]; 4. 1-Rylan Gray[3]; 5. 28M-Brandon Mattox[4]; 6. 17-Bryce Andrews[6]; 7. 77S-David Gasper[7]; 8. 55-Tony Paquette[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 16B-Harley Burns[1]; 2. 53-CJ Leary[4]; 3. 21B-Beau Brandon[2]; 4. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[6]; 5. 22-Brandon Spencer[3]; 6. 49-Austin Cory[5]; 7. 87-Tony Helton[7]; 8. 37-Logan Prickett[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24P-Max Adams[1]; 2. 14-Jadon Rogers[3]; 3. 99J-Kyle Johnson[6]; 4. 66-Caleb Stelzig[5]; 5. 0-JR Bonesteel[7]; 6. 29OG-Tom Eller[8]; 7. (DNF) 47S-Jake Swanson[4]; 8. (DNF) I1-Ivan Glotzbach[2]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis, 13.339[4]; 2. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 13.362[6]; 3. 38P-Seth Parker, 13.396[8]; 4. 83C-Chance Crum, 13.582[5]; 5. 11-Jack Hoyer, 13.592[3]; 6. 13P-Cameron La Rose, 13.700[2]; 7. 42AU-Nathan Smee, 13.905[9]; 8. 83-Carl Rhuebottom, 13.976[1]; 9. 4-Justin Davis, 14.915[7]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 28M-Brandon Mattox, 13.209[3]; 2. 6T-Trey Osborne, 13.354[4]; 3. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 13.412[2]; 4. 1-Rylan Gray, 13.522[6]; 5. 47-Charles Davis Jr, 13.537[7]; 6. 17-Bryce Andrews, 13.583[1]; 7. 77S-David Gasper, 13.786[8]; 8. (DNS) 55-Tony Paquette, 13.786

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 53-CJ Leary, 12.985[3]; 2. 16B-Harley Burns, 13.174[8]; 3. 21B-Beau Brandon, 13.303[2]; 4. 22-Brandon Spencer, 13.399[5]; 5. 49-Austin Cory, 13.478[6]; 6. 12S-Adyn Schmidt, 13.691[1]; 7. 87-Tony Helton, 14.101[7]; 8. (DNS) 37-Logan Prickett, 14.101

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 47S-Jake Swanson, 13.046[8]; 2. 24P-Max Adams, 13.063[6]; 3. I1-Ivan Glotzbach, 13.084[4]; 4. 14-Jadon Rogers, 13.114[1]; 5. 66-Caleb Stelzig, 13.203[5]; 6. 99J-Kyle Johnson, 13.372[7]; 7. 0-JR Bonesteel, 13.731[2]; 8. 29OG-Tom Eller, 14.185[3]