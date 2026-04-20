SOARING TO EAGLE FOR THE SPEEDWAY MOTORS SPRING JACKPOT

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing will make their first of two appearances at Eagle Raceway on Tuesday for the Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot.

The Tuesday-night event is race No. 2 of the 2026 Roto-Rooter Midweek Series and will air live, starting with heat race action, on FS1 at 8pm, ET. The entire event, including hot laps and qualifying, will also be streamed on FloRacing, beginning at 6:30pm, ET.

Tanner Thorson continues to lead the standings over Clute, Texas’s Aaron Reutzel and defending series champion, Rico Abreu. Midwest invaders including Brian Brown and Austin McCarl will make the trip, along with Brad Sweet back in Paul Silva’s No. 57.

Pit passes, reserved and general admission tickets are available for pre-purchase online now. Only fans who pre-purchase tickets are eligible to roll the Durst Dice for a chance at $2,500.

Know Before You Go to the Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot (all times local unless noted):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 5:30pm/6:30pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 5:45pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 6:50pm

Racing: 7pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event.

Camping: All camping is free and permitted on a first come – first served basis at the track.