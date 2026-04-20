Courtney Tops Tri-State Barnburner After Intense Battle with Kofoid

By Alex Nieten

HAUBSTADT, IN (April 19, 2026) – Another bullring, another banger for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

This time around the scene was Haubstadt, IN’s Tri-State Speedway. Weather pushed the Southern Indiana Showdown to Sunday, April 19, and Mother Nature delivered a prime evening for one of the wildest races of the season.

Indianapolis, IN’s Tyler Courtney wasted no time powering from fourth to the lead, snatching the top spot from Sheldon Haudenschild on an early restart. Then “Sunshine” ripped away and looked as if he may be cruising the Clauson Marshall Racing No. 7BC to a victory in his home state. But then the hottest driver on the World of Outlaws tour came alive.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, in search of his fourth consecutive win, slipped as far back as 10th in the first half of the 40-lapper. Then the Roth Motorsports No. 83 found another gear and began ripping toward the front. By the 14th circuit, Kofoid had climbed to third. Five laps later, he was second. The Penngrove, CA native reeled in Courtney, and the two began an absolute brawl for the top spot. Kofoid muscled ahead. Courtney took it back. The two continued to trade the lead while combatting traffic. Courtney led as the white flag flew, and Kofoid drag raced him down the back straightaway and made contact, sending Kofoid around and ending his night.

The job wasn’t done as Courtney had to hold off fellow “Hoosier” Emerson Axsom on a green-white-checkered, but he powered ahead and took the checkered flag to seal a dramatic trip to Victory Lane.

“I was just trying to get back to the bottom there,” Courtney said of the contact. “I mean, we made contact, but I think he’s going to be doing the same thing coming off the top like that. You’re going for the win. They already threw the white. Whoever gets to the next corner first is going to win the race. That was an awesome battle. I don’t think I’ve been a part of one that good since my Non-wing days.”

Courtney is up to six career checkered flags with The Greatest Show on Dirt. It’s his second overall score at Tri-State to go along with an Interstate Racing Association (IRA) one two years ago in the NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC.

The late crash left Kofoid with a 19th-place finish. He remained third in points, but the gap between himself and leader David Gravel ballooned to 80 markers.

“That wasn’t the first close call there,” Kofoid said. “There was two or three other times I feel like I got across him clean, and then I look to my left and see a hard right all the way to the fence before I’m even cleared. That wasn’t the first time he tried to chop me 50-feet before the corner. I don’t even know what to say. I feel like I ran him really clean and hard.”

Courtney led a one-two finish for Indiana natives as Franklin, IN’s Emerson Axsom brought the Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports No. 27 home second for his first podium of the year.

Sheldon Haudenschild rounded out the podium in the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18 for his third top three of 2026.

Brady Bacon and Garet Williamson completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Tyler Courtney clocked the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Buddy Kofoid earned Simpson Quick Time honors.

Heat Races belonged to Buddy Kofoid (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Emerson Axsom (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), and Tyler Courtney (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Cole Macedo.

Macedo also topped the Toyota Dash.

Bryce Norris won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Carson Short was the Tub ‘O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Brady Bacon took the TKH Motorsports No. 21H from 20th to fourth to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Axsom’s runner-up gave him the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Buddy Kofoid laid down the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Kofoid as well.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars head to Iowa’s historic Knoxville Raceway for the first leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash on April 24-25. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 4. 21H-Brady Bacon[20]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 7. 17B-Carson Short[16]; 8. 71-Parker Price Miller[7]; 9. 2-David Gravel[15]; 10. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]; 11. 41-Carson Macedo[11]; 12. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 13. 1S-Logan Schuchart[9]; 14. 17-Spencer Bayston[22]; 15. 15-Donny Schatz[21]; 16. 3P-Kyle Cummins[18]; 17. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[14]; 18. 16C-Scotty Thiel[24]; 19. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 20. 19-Joel Myers Jr[17]; 21. 7A-Will Armitage[23]; 22. 51B-Joe B Miller[10]; 23. 37-Bryce Norris[19]; 24. 51-Scott Bogucki[12]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 37-Bryce Norris[2]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[4]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]; 5. 7A-Will Armitage[1]; 6. 16C-Scotty Thiel[7]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]; 9. 2W-Alex Pettas[9]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[6]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 5. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]; 6. 17B-Carson Short[6]; 7. 17-Spencer Bayston[8]; 8. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 9. 16C-Scotty Thiel[9]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 5. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 6. 19-Joel Myers Jr[8]; 7. 7A-Will Armitage[2]; 8. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 9. 28M-Conner Morrell[9]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 4. 51-Scott Bogucki[4]; 5. 2-David Gravel[6]; 6. 3P-Kyle Cummins[2]; 7. 21H-Brady Bacon[7]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz[8]; 9. (DNF) 2W-Alex Pettas[9]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.346[5]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.424[4]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.527[16]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.600[6]; 5. 7A-Will Armitage, 12.620[10]; 6. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 12.625[15]; 7. 71-Parker Price Miller, 12.633[11]; 8. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.649[2]; 9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.651[18]; 10. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.695[17]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.710[27]; 12. 51-Scott Bogucki, 12.745[20]; 13. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 12.754[24]; 14. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.790[7]; 15. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.806[12]; 16. 17B-Carson Short, 12.807[9]; 17. 37-Bryce Norris, 12.812[14]; 18. 2-David Gravel, 12.823[19]; 19. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.828[22]; 20. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 12.830[3]; 21. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.883[21]; 22. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.899[25]; 23. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 12.904[8]; 24. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.930[13]; 25. 16C-Scotty Thiel, 12.972[1]; 26. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.032[23]; 27. 2W-Alex Pettas, 13.496[26]