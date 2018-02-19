United States Speed Association sets 10th Anniversary UAW Mel Kenyon Midget Series Schedule

From Eric Bunn

LEBANON, Ind. – The United States Speed Association’s 10th Anniversary Racing schedule is set to open at Anderson Speedway on Saturday April 14. In 2018 the UAW Mel Kenyon Midget Series schedule features 20 events between April and October, with Gas City I-69 Speedway joining the series for the first time. Once again USSA will sanction the 70th Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM May 26 at Anderson Speedway.

Tom Wood Indianapolis Speedrome, US 24 Speedway, the Sportsdrome Speedway will all join Anderson and Gas City in hosting 10th Anniversary UAW Mel Kenyon Midget Series event sanction by USSA.

On Saturday June 9, the UAW Mel Kenyon Midget Series event at Anderson Speedway will mark the 200th event sanctioned by the United States Speed Association. USSA conducted its first race at Anderson Speedway on July 22nd 2009. USSA will reach another milestone on Saturday May 26 with the running of the 70th Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM. The purse of that event will carry the earnings of competitors in USSA Sanctioned events past the $1,000,000 mark.

Following opening day on April 14, Anderson Speedway will host the UAW Mel Kenyon Midget Series on May 25 (75 lap Don and Mel Kenyon Classic), June 9, July 7, August 2, September 15 and October 6 (Paint the Night Pink).

The UAW Mel Kenyon Midget Series will visit the Tom Wood Indianapolis Speedrome April 28, May 12, June 23, July 14, August 18, and September 1. The series will return the banks of the Ohio River and the Sportsdrome Speedway on June 16 and August 11

The dirt portion of the 10th Anniversary UAW Mel Kenyon Midget Series schedule will race at US 24 Speedway May 5, July 8, August 25 and September 8. Gas City I-69 Speedway will host the front half a dirt double header on Friday September 7.