Thomas opens Fremont season with win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Cale Thomas held off a late race challenge to score his second straight 410 sprint car win in as many weeks, opening the 75th Anniversary season of Fremont Speedway Fueled by FriendShip Kitchen Saturday, April 25 with the victory.

Thomas, from Fairland, Indiana, who won the previous week at Attica Raceway Park, had to hold off challenges from Gage Garcia, who led the first 13 laps, and Darin Naida for his fourth career Fremont victory on Level Performance/Gressman Powersports/Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night. Behind Thomas at the checkers were Naida, Bryce Lucius, Garcia and Cap Henry.

Cap Henry’s fifth place run in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints feature will pad his point lead as he looks to repeat as the champion of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Baumann Auto Group.

“I was really good on the long green. At the end I was getting tippy on a very technical track. Gage did a good job I just have more laps here than him. I knew what the pace needed to be. I think this is my first time in a sprint car going back to back with wins. In a micro I did it a lot…this is a very humbling sport. We are getting the right pieces around me and it showed tonight,” said Thomas beside his Rudzik Excavating, AL Drivelines, Centerline Boring, Smith Titanium backed #49X.

Steve Rando of Lindsey, Ohio looked to be headed to his second Fremont Federal Credit Union feature in as many weeks, leading laps 1-24. But, a red flag on the last lap necessitated a green, white, checkered finish and on the last corner of the last lap Bryan Sebetto got a good run and nipped Rando at the flag stand by .008 seconds for his 29th career Fremont win. Rando, Paul Weaver, Jamie Miller and John Ivy rounded out the top five.

“I kept missing the bottom and hitting it wrong. We had a really good car all night. Tony Myers came on as the crew chief this year with Josh Wagner. I can’t thank Bobby Clark enough for giving me this opportunity. Was really late in the game when we decided to do this but I’m having a blast. Bobby has given us one of the best race cars in the pits,” said Sebetto beside his Coastal Cabinet and Flooring, Fremont Fence, Shelluke’s Bar, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Nagy Equipment Sales, Dockside Barbershop, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Cutting Edge, Schade, BSE, Overwatch Precision, BRS, Race Ready, Recker Team Howard Hanna Real Estate backed #8.

With his second place finish Rando pads his points lead in the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series standings.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature saw Dustin Keegan lead the opening six laps before Kent Brewer took over. At the half way mark sixth starter Keith Sorg, a three time Fremont track champion, bolted into the lead and then had to hold off several challenges from five time track champion Shawn Valenti to score his 10th career Fremont win. Valenti, Jamie Miller, Brewer and Scott Milligan rounded out the top five.

“This truck was really good. We’re building another new one that will hopefully be faster than this one,” said Sorg beside his Fremont Fence, M&L Excavating, Westend Tire, Great Lakes Garage Door backed #4s.

Fremont Speedway Presented by the FriendShip Kitchen will be back in action Saturday, May 9 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com.

About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.

About FriendShip Kitchen

FriendShip Kitchen is an Ohio-based, employee-owned convenience and food service retailer. With locations across the coast of Lake Erie and central Ohio, they are famous for their FriendShip Chicken, “Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken” and friendly hosts. Living by the motto “All yours, Ohio!”, FriendShip is dedicated to serving the local communities that support them.

About Level Performance

Located on Napoleon Road in Fremont, Ohio, Dennis Level and the staff at Level Performance have set a goal to provide dependable engines that fit each individual’s budget. Levels builds and rebuilds racing engines, marine engines, diesel engines, classic car engines, and passenger car and truck engines. From the competitive side of racing to the everyday use of an engine, Level’s uses only quality parts to make your engine the best it can be. Level Performance engines have won many track feature events as well as track championships. Visit www.levelperformance.com for more information.

About Gressman Powersports

Located on Lime Street in Fremont, Ohio, Scott Gressman and the staff at Gressman Powersports have a winning tradition since 1997. Gressman Powersports is a full service engine shop specializing in cutting edge engine technology from servicing to complete engine builds. Gressman Powersports motors have won in all levels of racing from dirt trucks and modifieds to late models 305 and 410 sprints. Check out their reviews and get contact information by searching for Gressman Powersports on Facebook.

About Fort Ball Pizza Palace – www.fbpizzafremont.com

Since opening its doors in March of 1990, Fort Ball Pizza Palace has operated as a family owned business, dedicated to making great food and serving it in a family-friendly atmosphere. As a family operated, Fremont, business, Fort Ball is a proud supporter of the local community. Fort Ball Pizza Palace is affiliated with the Fremont Speedway and also works with a wide range of non-profit organizations whose goals are centered on benefiting and improving the local community. Part of what makes Fort Ball unique from other restaurants is their commitment to using only the freshest and finest ingredients and making every dish fresh from scratch, daily. Fort Ball Pizza Palace offers a diverse menu of flavorful dishes based on traditional, Italian recipes. The menu includes everything from pizza and subs to fresh pasta, fold-overs, stromboli and more.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, April 25, 2026

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 49X-Cale Thomas[1]; 2. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]; 4. 16-Gage Garcia[2]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[5]; 6. 09-Craig Mintz[10]; 7. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[7]; 8. 19-TJ Michael[12]; 9. 44-Aiden Price[4]; 10. 3-DJ Foos[11]; 11. 15C-Chris Andrews[9]; 12. 28N-Trey Jacobs[15]; 13. 5-Kody Brewer[13]; 14. 41-Thomas Schinderle[16]; 15. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[8]; 16. 35-Stuart Brubaker[17]; 17. 2X-Gage Etgen[20]; 18. 29-Zeth Sabo[14]; 19. 7M-Brandon Moore[18]; 20. 22M-Dan McCarron[19]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 41-Thomas Schinderle[1]; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[3]; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[7]; 5. 2X-Gage Etgen[6]; 6. X-Mike Keegan[9]; 7. 20B-Cody Bova[8]; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[11]; 9. 10C-Chris Plascak[10]; 10. 12-Tyler Capodice[12]; 11. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 12. 5E-Bobby Elliott[5]; 13. 50-Frank Foltz JR[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Craig Mintz[1]; 2. 11N-Darin Naida[2]; 3. 19-TJ Michael[5]; 4. 44-Aiden Price[4]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]; 9. 50-Frank Foltz JR[10]; 10. 12-Tyler Capodice[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-DJ Foos[1]; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]; 6. 41-Thomas Schinderle[6]; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]; 8. 2X-Gage Etgen[7]; 9. 3V-Chris Verda[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 3. 16-Gage Garcia[3]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[1]; 5. 28N-Trey Jacobs[5]; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[7]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[8]; 8. 10C-Chris Plascak[9]; 9. 20B-Cody Bova[6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 44-Aiden Price, 11.980[4]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.014[5]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.039[21]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.077[9]; 5. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr, 12.082[3]; 6. 16-Gage Garcia, 12.144[22]; 7. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.144[23]; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.180[12]; 9. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.232[14]; 10. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.246[2]; 11. 3-DJ Foos, 12.263[11]; 12. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.324[20]; 13. 19-TJ Michael, 12.333[8]; 14. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.333[18]; 15. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 12.354[16]; 16. 7M-Brandon Moore, 12.355[6]; 17. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 12.363[13]; 18. 20B-Cody Bova, 12.441[10]; 19. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.464[24]; 20. 2X-Gage Etgen, 12.529[26]; 21. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.592[7]; 22. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 12.624[25]; 23. 22M-Dan McCarron, 12.697[15]; 24. X-Mike Keegan, 12.806[17]; 25. 12-Tyler Capodice, 13.012[28]; 26. 3V-Chris Verda, 13.086[1]; 27. 10C-Chris Plascak, 13.128[27]; 28. 50-Frank Foltz JR, 59.999[19]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (24 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 3. 24-Paul Weaver[2]; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[7]; 5. 49I-John Ivy[9]; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[5]; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[10]; 8. 6-Dustin Dinan[12]; 9. 63-Randy Ruble[8]; 10. 26S-Lee Sommers[14]; 11. 39M-Madden Merrill[16]; 12. 78-Austin Black[13]; 13. 36JR-JJ Henes[15]; 14. 39T-Trevor St Clair[17]; 15. 4M-Blayne Keckler[11]; 16. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]; 17. 0-Bradley Bateson[18]; 18. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[4]; 19. 18SR-Brian Razum[19]; 20. 14T-Tim Freeman[20]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 39M-Madden Merrill[2]; 2. 39T-Trevor St Clair[6]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[10]; 4. 18SR-Brian Razum[9]; 5. 14T-Tim Freeman[8]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]; 7. 54B-Joshua Bortel[13]; 8. (DNS) 3M-Logan Mongeau; 9. (DNS) 13M-Kael Mowrer; 10. (DNS) 2-Brenden Torok; 11. (DNS) 55-Brice Sleek; 12. (DNS) 1S-James Saam; 13. (DNS) 98-Dave Hoppes

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 2. 24-Paul Weaver[2]; 3. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]; 4. 4M-Blayne Keckler[1]; 5. 36JR-JJ Henes[7]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer[8]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]; 8. 1S-James Saam[10]; 9. 11-Brayden Harrison[6]; 10. 2-Brenden Torok[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[6]; 3. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 4. 78-Austin Black[5]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[3]; 6. 14T-Tim Freeman[10]; 7. 55-Brice Sleek[9]; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1]; 9. 8K-Zach Kramer[8]; 10. 0-Bradley Bateson[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[4]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[5]; 6. 39M-Madden Merrill[7]; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]; 8. 18SR-Brian Razum[8]; 9. 54B-Joshua Bortel[10]; 10. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 12.857[19]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 12.886[3]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 13.044[4]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.054[10]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble, 13.098[27]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.114[18]; 7. 24-Paul Weaver, 13.128[1]; 8. 49I-John Ivy, 13.137[6]; 9. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.163[29]; 10. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 13.188[13]; 11. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 13.195[22]; 12. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.197[12]; 13. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.198[15]; 14. 78-Austin Black, 13.299[5]; 15. 26S-Lee Sommers, 13.302[28]; 16. 11-Brayden Harrison, 13.319[11]; 17. 6-Dustin Dinan, 13.357[7]; 18. 13S-Drew Siferd, 13.358[24]; 19. 36JR-JJ Henes, 13.362[14]; 20. 0-Bradley Bateson, 13.375[25]; 21. 39M-Madden Merrill, 13.379[26]; 22. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 13.439[16]; 23. 8K-Zach Kramer, 13.452[23]; 24. 18SR-Brian Razum, 13.551[9]; 25. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 13.569[30]; 26. 55-Brice Sleek, 13.582[8]; 27. 98-Dave Hoppes, 13.896[2]; 28. 1S-James Saam, 14.838[20]; 29. 14T-Tim Freeman, 14.999[17]; 30. 54B-Joshua Bortel, 17.166[21]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 4S-Keith Sorg[6]; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[5]; 3. P51-Jamie Miller[7]; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 6. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 7. 28K-Jackson Keegan[10]; 8. 7-Bill Bruen[15]; 9. 9-Curt Inks[8]; 10. 20-Caleb Shearn[14]; 11. 34-Todd Warnick[11]; 12. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 13. X-Jeff Babcock[13]; 14. 51-Dave Bankey[17]; 15. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[16]; 16. 35-Dave Golembiewski[9]; 17. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[12]; 18. 23M-Brad Mitten[19]; 19. 4J-Deon Gerald JR[18]; 20. 32L-Ryan Lozier[20]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Keith Sorg[4]; 2. P51-Jamie Miller[2]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[1]; 5. X-Jeff Babcock[5]; 6. 4J-Deon Gerald JR[6]; 7. 32L-Ryan Lozier[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3]; 3. 28K-Jackson Keegan[1]; 4. 7-Bill Bruen[7]; 5. 35-Dave Golembiewski[2]; 6. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[5]; 7. 23M-Brad Mitten[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 2. 1M-Scott Milligan[3]; 3. 9-Curt Inks[2]; 4. 20-Caleb Shearn[6]; 5. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[1]; 6. 51-Dave Bankey[5]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 4S-Keith Sorg, 17.094[16]; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 17.308[13]; 3. 95-Steve Miller, 17.450[18]; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 17.463[12]; 5. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 17.492[10]; 6. 1M-Scott Milligan, 17.687[7]; 7. P51-Jamie Miller, 17.737[15]; 8. 35-Dave Golembiewski, 17.915[20]; 9. 9-Curt Inks, 18.201[14]; 10. 34-Todd Warnick, 18.267[17]; 11. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 18.551[5]; 12. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 18.665[3]; 13. X-Jeff Babcock, 18.789[6]; 14. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 19.928[19]; 15. 51-Dave Bankey, 20.094[4]; 16. 4J-Deon Gerald JR, 20.456[1]; 17. 23M-Brad Mitten, 20.567[2]; 18. 20-Caleb Shearn, 20.648[8]; 19. 32L-Ryan Lozier, 22.105[9]; 20. 7-Bill Bruen, 38.696[11]