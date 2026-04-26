Crystal Clear Night! DeVault Sweeps GLSS Opener at Crystal

By Zach Hiser

Crystal, MI – There are some nights that it seems everyone and everything is working against you. Then, there are nights where it seems nothing can go wrong, and all you have to do is hang on and celebrate. Saturday night with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP, Plymouth, Indiana’s Zane DeVault enjoyed the latter.

Drawing a late bid in Ti22 Performance Qualifying, the Randerson Racing No.14 questioned what kind of qualifying attempt they would get when they rolled to the race track. That question was answered quickly when DeVault rocketed to the top of the board. The next lap? A new. Track. Record. 11.930 breaks Ryan Turner’s track record from 2025 of 11.948.

DeVault had no issues in his heat race either, finding victory lane in the opening heat race of the night. The only thing you could say didn’t go perfectly for DeVault on Saturday night was the redraw, where he pulled the three.

Clinton Boyles, who made his Great Lakes Super Sprints debut, and Jared Horstman led the field to green for the 25 lap main event. Horstman and Boyles wasted no time battling for the top spot, exchanging slide-jobs in the opening three rotations around the speedway.

A pair of quick cautions kept the field close, but Horstman appeared to have the car to beat. On a restart, DeVault began making his charge, getting back to third around Dustin Daggett. In lapped traffic, DeVault and Boyles began closing in on Horstman when suddenly, Boyles’ car slowed entering turn three and coasted to a stop, prompting another yellow.

During that caution period, suddenly Jared Horstman exited the race track with what would later be explained as an engine failure, handing things over to DeVault.

With 11 laps to go, DeVault set sail and opened up a straightaway lead on Daggett in the final laps, going on to collect the third GLSS win of his career, and first since October 6, 2024.

The next event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints is Friday, May 1st at Limaland Motorsports Park and Saturday, May 2nd at Montpelier Speedway. Fans who can’t make the trip can catch all the action LIVE on GreatLakesSprints.TV.

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 14-Zane DeVault[3]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]; 3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[8]; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]; 5. 12-Corbin Gurley[10]; 6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[12]; 7. 16-Ryan Ruhl[13]; 8. 42-Boston Mead[11]; 9. 7C-Phil Gressman[15]; 10. 38-Chase Ridenour[14]; 11. 66-Chase Dunham[5]; 12. 6-Ryan Coniam[9]; 13. 13T-Andy Teunessen[7]; 14. 88N-Frank Neill[16]; 15. 49T-Gregg Dalman[18]; 16. 70-Eli Lakin[17]; 17. 67-Kevin Martens[19]; 18. 17-Jared Horstman[1]; 19. 51-Clinton Boyles[2]; 20. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[20]

Operating Engineers 324 Hard Charger – Kelsey Ivy (+6)

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 – Zane DeVault

Beacon & Bridge Markets Heat 2 – Dustin Daggett

Miami Paint Heat 3 – Clinton Boyles

Miami Paint B-Main – Frank Neill

Ti22 Performance Fast Qualifier – Zane DeVault