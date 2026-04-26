MILLER III BLASTS TO USAC EAST COAST ﻿VICTORY AT BEDFORD

By Kurt Bettler

Bedford, Pennsylvania (April 24, 2026)………Kenny Miller III capitalized when it mattered most, picking up the Malley Pool Water victory in dramatic fashion on Friday night at Pennsylvania’s Bedford Speedway.

A field of 21 cars signed in for the USAC East Coast Sprint Cars presented by Baer Den Farms event and a special sponsor with Malley Pool Water put an extra $100 into all the drivers’ envelopes at the end of the night.

Following the redraw, Joe Kata and Spence led the field to the green flag.

At the start, Spence established himself as an early contender, working the outside groove to take the lead over Kata. Briggs Danner, starting ninth after his win the previous weekend at Bridgeport, advanced quickly through the field.

A caution on lap two reset the pace, and by lap five, Danner had closed in on the leader. Utilizing the outside lane, he moved past Spence to take control of the race.

Christian Bruno advanced from seventh to third in the early stages, while Miller worked forward into second position by lap 12. Danner appeared firmly in command, navigating traffic effectively and extending his advantage to over six seconds.

On the final lap, while negotiating lapped traffic on the frontstretch, Danner made contact with a slower car and flipped big time into turn one, bringing out the red flag and ending his bid for the win. He exited the car under his own power.

The incident set up a green-white-checkered finish, with Miller, Bruno, Spence, and Steven Drevicki contending for the victory.

On the restart, Miller utilized the outside line while Bruno advanced on the bottom. The two ran side-by-side to the white flag, with Spence and Drevicki battling for third behind them. In the final set of corners, Bruno drew even, but Miller maintained enough momentum to edge ahead at the line.

Miller secured the victory over Bruno, followed by Spence and Drevicki, with Kata completing the top five.

Heat race wins went to Miller III, Ed Aikin, and Kyle Spence.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: April 24, 2026 – Bedford Speedway – Bedford, Pennsylvania

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller) (2), 2. Briggs Danner (#39 Hogue) (5), 3. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick) (4), 4. Scott Frack (#39x Frack) (1), 5. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (#83 Buckwalter) (6), 6. Larry McVay (#51 Kelly) (3), 7. Dan Malley (#H20 Malley) (7). NT

BDB GRAPHICS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Ed Aikin (#7 Butler-Aikin) (2), 2. Blaine Emery (#12 Emery) (4), 3. Joe Kata (#10 Kata) (7), 4. Olivia Thayer (#39T Thayer) (1), 5. Jake Galloway (#27G Galloway) (5), 6. Brett Rose (#45R Rose) (3), 7. Brendan Hires (#2 Danner) (6). NT

MALLEY POOL WATER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Spence (#42 Fraker) (2), 2. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki) (3), 3. Christian Bruno (#3BC Franckowiak) (4), 4. Shane Braxton (#35 Braxton) (1), 5. Jason Cherry (#67 Cherry) (5), 6. Jakob Stitzel (#2K Stitzel) (7), 7. Anthony Foscone Jr. (#14 Foscone) (6). NT

MALLEY POOL WATER FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kenny Miller III (5), 2. Christian Bruno (7), 3. Kyle Spence (2), 4. Steven Drevicki (6), 5. Joe Kata (1), 6. Ed Aikin (3), 7. Ronald Helmick (8), 8. Blaine Emery (4), 9. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (13), 10. Olivia Thayer (11), 11. Jake Galloway (14), 12. Jakob Stitzel (20), 13. Scott Frack (10), 14. Brett Rose (17), 15. Jason Cherry (15), 16. Briggs Danner (9), 17. Dan Malley (18), 18. Shane Braxton (12), 19. Anthony Foscone Jr. (19), 20. Larry VcVay (16). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Kyle Spence, Laps 5-23 Briggs Danner, Laps 24-25 Kenny Miller III.

NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: April 25, 2026 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Hot Lap Fast Time Presented by Radical Race Gear: Steven Drevicki

Radical Race Wear Hot Lap Hero: Briggs Danner

Hoosier Tire Poker Chip: Steven Drevicki

Fast Time of the Night Presented by Bitner Auto: Briggs Danner

C & C Landscape Hard Charger: Jakob Stitzel (20th to 12th)

JPA Hard Luck Award: Brendan Hires