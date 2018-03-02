SoCal Showdown Gets the Shakedown from Mother Nature

From Anthony Corini

CONCORD, NC (March 2, 2018) — Impending showers and unusually low temperatures for the Southern California region have compelled the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series to cancel the SoCal Showdown at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, California this Saturday, March 3. The event will not be rescheduled.

Those who have purchased tickets for the event will receive a full credit to their mytickets.com account, to be used towards another World of Outlaws event, including (but not limited to) the Ocean Outlaw Showdown at the nearby Ocean Speedway on Friday, March 23 and the event at Bakersfield Speedway the following night, Saturday, March 24.

The Greatest Show on Dirt continues the West Coast Swing — and its 40th anniversary season — on Friday and Saturday, March 9-10, at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA. In addition, tickets purchased through tix.com for the March 3, 2018 event will receive a full refund.