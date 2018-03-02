Sprint Car Drivers; Pre-Enter and Save for NCRA Sprint Car Opener

From NCRA

PARK CITY, Ks. (February 27, 2018) – Officials at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas have announced an incentive for all drivers competing in the $13,000 to win “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” season opener for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products sprint car season opener on Thursday-Saturday night, March 29-31, 2018.

If you pre-register before Thursday (March 29) by 5:00 PM, you will receive one (1) free pit pass for Friday night’s season opening event. This is a $35 value. All you have to do is log on to www.race81speedway.com and click on driver registration to pre-enter.

This eighth annual event will kick off on Thursday night (March 29) with an open practice session for sprint cars only on from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be free and pit passes will be $20.

Friday night will see gates open at 5:00 PM with race time slated for 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $25 for ages 12 and up; $10 for ages 6-11 while all pit passes just $35. Double heat races and features will be on the race card with the feature winner earning $1500. This night’s program will have no bearing on any event on Saturday night.

Saturday night will once again see gates open at 5:00 PM with race time set for 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is again $25 for all ages 12 and up; $10 for ages 6-11 while all pit passes $35. Double heats, last chance qualifiers and the championship feature finale will be on the race card.

Drivers MUST compete both nights to be eligible for full pay. Any driver competing Saturday night only can start no better than eleventh in the championship feature and run for half pay.

Full payout for both Friday and Saturday night as well as lodging information can be found on the series website www.racencra.com and the tracks website www.race81speedway.com. Questions concerning the NCRA sprint car series can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781. Daily updates can also be found on the series official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.