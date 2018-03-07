Cam’s, Dino’s and Skip’s Take Over Oswego’s Concessions

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (March 6, 2018) – Oswego Speedway’s concession area is getting a bit of a makeover for 2018 as local favorites Cam’s New York Pizzeria, Dino’s House of Burgers, and Skip’s Fish Fry will bring their award winning menus to the ‘Steel Palace’ beginning with Opening Day on Saturday, May 26.

For the past several decades, concession and food experience has been an integral part of the speedway’s success. Track management is looking forward to continuing that trend in 2018 by ushering in some of the most popular stops in downtown Oswego while also bringing back some of the track’s ‘classic’ menu items including the Hofmann Hot Dogs.

“The past couple of seasons there has been talk of possibly taking our concessions in a different direction,” stated track owner John Torrese. “We’ve wanted to try to improve the quality of the food and also the fan experience. This certainly will do both of those things. Oswego Speedway is beyond excited to bring Cam’s, Dino’s and Skip’s to the race track and work with the staff from each of these three businesses. Make sure you come to the Steel Palace with an empty stomach.”

The first concession vendor on the list, Cam’s New York Pizzeria, is no stranger to Oswego fans as its been the very same pizza in the concession booth for the past several seasons. A CNY icon since 1980, Cam’s will bring its New York style slices, specialty pizzas, and appetizers back to the Big O in 2018 with its Oswego based staff continuing to serve Supermodified fans alike.

Opened in the summer of 2016, Dino’s House of Burgers has skyrocketed as one of Oswego’s favorite quick service stops. Family owned by Jason and Cheryl Accordino, Dino’s is the creator of the ‘Best Burger in CNY’ as voted by Syracuse.com. Similar to the 2017 edition of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, Dino’s will again bring its fresh black angus to the race track offering full-size cheeseburgers, hamburgers, sliders, and a couple of its ‘specialty’ burgers each week which include the Mac ‘n Wings Burger, Pepperoni Pizza Burger, and more, among other special items.

Owned by avid speedway fan Shawn Cathcart, Skip’s Fish Fry is practically brand new, but you wouldn’t know it. It hasn’t taken Skip’s long to form a reputation for serving some of the best fresh haddock sandwiches in Central New York. In addition to its mouthwatering seafood options that include scallops, shrimp, and more, Skip’s will be the only vendor in the concession area that will offer Hofmann Hot Dogs, making this particular booth a ‘must visit’ for the fans. Skip’s will also offer hot dogs, fries, and beverages in the pit concession stand.

The ‘Snack Shack,’ closest to turn 4, will return with popcorn, nachos, candy, ice cream and other miscellaneous items, while the tiki bar in turn 1 will also be back and better than ever continuing to offer unique beer specials, wine slushies, and more. Fans will be able to take a seat at one of the tiki bar’s picnic tables while also catching the racing action on one of the bar’s high definition flat screen TV’s.

Oswego Speedway kicks off its 2018 season on Saturday, May 26 which will see the track’s 68th annual Opening Day set to include Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds plus the Tony White Memorial 35 for the Pathfinder Bank SBS. To purchase tickets, please call (315)-342-0646.

Season tickets, camping passes, and more are all on sale as part of Oswego Speedway’s 2018 campaign. These items can be picked up and purchased in the speedway office from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays during the winter.

