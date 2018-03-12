Selinsgrove Names Todd Peifer Director of Fire & Safety

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (March 12, 2018) – Selinsgrove Speedway named Todd Peifer of Millersburg as the speedway’s Director of Fire & Safety Services for the upcoming 2018 season. Peifer, who owns and operates Peifer Fire Protection, Inc., is a veteran emergency medical technician (EMT) and expert in the field of fire suppression and safety.

For more than 27 years, Peifer Fire Protection is one of the leading fire suppression companies in the United States, and Peifer himself is one of a select few specially-trained industrial fire brigade instructors. His company provides fire suppression equipment to a number of regional and national motorsports venues.

“We are very pleased to have Todd take on this leadership position with the track,” said Selinsgrove Speedway General Manager Steve Inch. “Safety is the most important aspect of operating a race track, and Todd’s wealth of knowledge and expertise will complement one of the best-trained safety crews at any speedway in the country.”

Peifer will oversee the coordination and logistics of the speedway’s fire and safety program with the Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company of Selinsgrove. A direct communication link with Central Susquehanna Communications (911 Unit) has been established for the speedway to dispatch additional emergency, aero-medical, and state police resources if needed.

“My parents were season ticket holders at Selinsgrove Speedway so I’ve had a connection to the track since I was a child,” said Peifer. “I enjoyed volunteering on the fire crew and wanted to share my experience in the industry to make the track’s safety crew the best it can be.”

“My goal is to pull the crew together, give them the tools and training they need to be prepared for any situation they might face, and take Selinsgrove Speedway’s safety program to the next level by using today’s technology to our advantage,” Peifer continued. “We want the drivers, crews, and fans to feel safe when they are at the track.”

For the 2018 season, the safety crew has been outfitted with new helmets purchased by the Selinsgrove Fair Association and a dedicated set of two-way radios provided by the speedway. The new radio system will allow safety crew members to communicate among themselves as well as with track officials.

Selinsgrove Speedway was one of the first dirt tracks in the country with a fully operational Purple-K fire response vehicle thanks to the contributions by Peifer Fire Protection. Purple-K is one of the most effective agents used to extinguish flammable liquid fires such as those that are prone to occur in auto racing.

FRP/Fire & Rescue Products of Harrisburg will continue to provide the speedway’s safety crew with a dedicated “Jaws of Life” unit in the event a driver needs to be extricated from a race car.

Hilly Ridge Sales & Service of Mt. Pleasant Mills provided the speedway with a 2018 Mahindra Retriever for the upcoming season. The all-terrain vehicle has been equipped to serve as an additional Purple-K mobile response unit.

INTENSIVE HANDS-ON FIRE & SAFETY TRAINING DAY CONDUCTED BY EXPERTS FROM PEIFER FIRE PROTECTION, POCONO RACEWAY, NHRA, FIRE & RESCUE PRODUCTS

MILLERSBUG, Pa. – Todd Peifer, who was recently named Selinsgrove Speedway’s Director of Fire & Safety Services, conducted an intensive hands-on training day March 11 for more than 25 safety crew members at the Peifer Fire Protection, Inc. facility in Millersburg.

Peifer was joined by Dave Richards, Fire Chief at Pocono Raceway; Steve Jeffrey, Fire & Rescue at Pocono Raceway; Tino Gonzalez, Northeast Division Services Coordinator with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA); and John Brownawell from FRP/Fire & Rescue Products.

The guest speakers gave lectures and provided hands-on training covering race track best practices for fire suppression, rescue equipment operation, extrication, emergency vehicle staging, personal protection and communication, to name a few.

Jim Bernheisel at Bernheisel Race Cars in Lebanon provided late model chassis and Ken Duke Racing of Selinsgrove provided a sprint car chassis for the various training exercises.

“On behalf of Selinsgrove Speedway, we would like to thank Todd and everyone who contributed time and resources to make this an effective and successful training day at Peifer Fire Protection,” said Inch.

Selinsgrove Speedway’s 2018 season opener is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 7, featuring the Mach 1 Chassis 360 sprint cars, Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center super late models, and A&A Auto Stores pro stocks.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.