Beef’N’Brew Hosts Placerville Speedway Kick-Off March 20

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (March 13, 2018) — Come help Placerville Speedway open the year in style with the first ever season kick-off party on Tuesday March 20! Track sponsor Beef ‘N’ Brew restaurant in Diamond Springs will host the event from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Drivers will be on hand for autographs and a meet n greet, including World of Outlaws event promoter and racer Brad Sweet, Pure Stock driving champion Jason Palmer and last year’s Mark Forni Classic winner Justyn Cox. Placerville Speedway and Sprint Car Challenge Tour hand out schedules will be available for fans at the event. Beef ‘N’ Brew is located at 4232 Fowler Lane Diamond Springs, CA.

The following night on March 21 we then fire-off the season with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and USAC Western States Midgets taking to the speedway. Just a few nights later on Saturday March 24 the opening Red Hawk Casino championship point race will also take place.

