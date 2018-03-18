Montieth Uses Last Lap Heroics to Win at Lincoln

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (March 17, 2018) – Brian Montieth drove under race-long leader Alan Krimes with the white flag waving entering the first and second turns, and raced away to his historic 56th career win in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature at the Fabulous Lincoln Speedway Saturday afternoon.

It looked like Alan Krimes had the field covered, leading the first 23 laps from his pole starting position. But then Montieth “happened”!

Montieth came from his 9th starting position and charged through the field to move into second place on the 16th lap. But with Krimes effortlessly working through lapped traffic early on it didn’t appear Montieth would have a shot at the win.

A series of fortuitous cautions kept giving Krimes a clear track and remained in control as the laps wound down. But following the final caution restart with six laps to go, Krimes caught lapped traffic as Montieth closed with two laps to go.

With the white flag waving, Krimes got bottled up behind lapped cars entering the first and second turns. Montieth dove under Krimes and exiting the second turn with the lead and then led the final turns for his first win of 2018.

Krimes settled for a disappointing runner-up finish, with sixth-starting Cory Haas third, 10th-starting Kyle Moody fourth, and Jim Siegel fifth.

Completing the top-10 were Lucas Wolfe, Anthony Macri, Glenndon Forsythe, Greg Hodnett, and Caleb Helms

Heats for the 27 410 Sprints were won by Krimes, Brett Michalski, and Cole Young.

Heats for the 30 Central PA Legends were won by Mason Chaney, Scott Haudeshell, and Travis Perry, with Lucas Montgomery winning the consolation.

To get all the latest news, results, schedule changes and rule changes, visit Lincoln Speedway's website at http://www.lincolnspeedway.com to stay up-to-date on all the action or pending weather conditions at Central Pennsylvania's "Premier" Saturday night race track – The Fabulous Lincoln Speedway.

LAWRENCE CHEVROLET 410 SPRINTS

410 Sprint Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 21-Brian Montieth ($3,500); 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 39-Cory Haas; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri; 8. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 27-Greg Hodnett; 10. 17C-Caleb Helms; 11. 73B-Brett Michulski; 12. 07-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 13. 1X-Chad Trout; 14. 19-Landon Myers; 15. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 16. 35-Tyler Esh; 17. 10K-Joe Kata, III; 18. 22T-Matt Boland (DNF); 19. 17-Cole Young (DNF); 20. 48-Danny Dietrich (DNF); 21. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 22. 17B-Brett Michulski (DNF); 23. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 24. 3-Chris Prior (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Alan Krimes (1-24), Brian Montieth (25)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 87-Alan Krimes; 2. 19-Landon Myers; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 07-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 8. 35-Tyler Esh; 9. 49H-Bradley Howard (DNF). No Time

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 73B-Brett Michalski; 2. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 17B-Bill Balog; 5. 10-Joe Kata, III; 6. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); DNS – 7K-Cole Conley. No Time

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 17-Cole Young; 2. 39-Cory Haas; 3. 21-Brian Montieth; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 17C-Caleb Helms; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 27-Greg Hodnett; 8. 22T-Matt Boland; 9. 3-Chris Priar (DNF). Time – 2:19.282

PIZZA SHOP AT ETTERS CENTRAL PA LEGENDS

Legends Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 10-Jeremy Ott; 2. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 2. 51-Travis McClelland; 4. 19-Travis Perry; 5. 00-Lucas Montgomery; 6. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 7. 53-Bill Diehl; 8. 66-Trent Yoder; 9. 9-Rick Hartwig; 10. 8-Auston Bellemare; 11. 93-Brent Marquis; 12. 5C-Josh Schrum; 13. 7MD-Nate Renfro; 14. 14-Brian Racine; 15. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 16. 8-Robert Shaw; 17. 4X-Brendon Ort; 18. 79-Ed Trump; 19. 18J-Jorgie Sweger; 20. 5-Scott Haudeshell; 21. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 22. 40-Kevin Nowak; 23. 15H-Harlon Leppo; 24. 58Z-Zachary Settle

Lap Leaders – Donnie Leiby (1-8), Mason Chaney (9-11), Jeremy Ott (12-20)

Legends Heat One Finish (8 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 4. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 5. 58-Zachary Settle; 6. 79-Ed Trump; 7. 7MD-Nate Renfro; 8. 8-Robert Shaw; 9. 14-Brian Racine; 10. 66-Trent Yoder (DNF). No Time

Legends Heat Two Finish (8 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 5-Scott Haudeshell; 2. 51-Travis McClelland; 3. 8-Austin Bellemere; 4. 15H-Harlon Leppo; 5. 9-Rick Hartwig; 6. 4X-Brandon Ort; 7. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 8. 42-Scott Lee; 9. 18-Chris Transeau (DNF); 10. 00-Lucas Montgomery (DNF). No Time

Legends Heat Three Finish (8 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 19-Travis Perry; 2. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 3. 10-Jeremy Ott; 4. 40-Kevin Nowak; 5. 5C-Josh Schrum; 6. 93-Brent Marquis; 7. 30-Alex Robinson; 8. 17B-Brian Blank; 9. 83-James Snow; 10. 17-Chris Kennedy. No Time

Legends Consolation Finish (8 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 00-Lucas Montgomery; 2. 66-Trent Yoder; 3. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 4. 7-Nate Renfro; 5. 30-Alex Robinson; 6. 8-Robert Shaw; 7. 14-Brian Racine; 8. 17-Chris Kennedy; 9. 88J-James Snow; 10. 42-Scott Lee (DNF); 11. 17B-Brian Blank (DNF); DNS – 18-Chris Transeau. No Time