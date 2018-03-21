Civil War Series Set to Open 28th Season Saturday in Marysville

From Petersen Media

Though Mother Nature continues to pound Northern California and create havoc for promoters up and down the state, Marysville Raceway crews are diligently working to beat the weather as the 28th Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster season is set to kick off on Saturday night for the first of 10 shows in 2018.

“Rain has really put a damper on getting the 2018 season going at Marysville Raceway after our season opener back in February,” Marysville Raceway General Manager, Troy Hennig said. “Dennis Gage and his crew are working extremely hard to get this race in, and we are excited to host the stars and cars of the series in what will be the storied organizations 28th season of competition.”

2017 was an exciting one for the series, and it was historic as it saw series poster boy Andy Forsberg storm to his 10th Series Championship and eclipse 30-career wins with the series.

Aide from Forbserg notching three wins a season ago, Kyle Hirst was able to pick up two wins himself, Michael ‘Buddy’ Kofoid was able to win the last two events of the year to claim his first two career series wins, and 2014 Series Champ, Shane Golobic was also able to find victory lane during the season opening event.

Saturday night’s feature event will offer a cool $2500 to win the 30-lap feature event with all drivers qualifying for the feature taking home a minimum of $400. This pay structure will be the minimum at all Civil War Series events in 2018.

With a healthy field of cars expected to be on hand for this event Saturday night, the pit gate opens at 3 PM. The front gate will open at 5 PM for the grandstand fans. General Adult admission is $17.00, junior and seniors $14.00 (over 62, 12-15, military with ID, disabled) kids $6 (6-11) and five and under FREE. Also, FREE parking at all events in 2018 at Marysville Raceway.