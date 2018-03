BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (March 21, 2018) — The No Way Out 40 scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Brownstown Speedway was postponed due to winter weather. The event has been rescheduled a single day race on Friday April 6th featuring Non-Wing Sprint Cars, Super Late Models, and Modifieds. Hot laps will take place at 6:30 p.m. with racing at 7:00.