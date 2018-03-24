Michael Day Wins Sprint Car Bandits Feature at Heart O’Texas Speedway

Sprint Car Bandits
Heart O’Texas Speedway
Waco, TX
Friday March 23, 2018
Feature: 1. 5 – Michael Day, 2. 8 – Kyle Jones, 3. 3 – Michael Lang, 4. 1 – Tyson Hall, 5. 10 – Gary Floyd, 6. 2 – Austin Mundie, 7. 6 – Michelle Melton, 8. 19 – Seth Bergman, 9. 14 – Claud Estes III, 10. 18 – Justin Melton, 11. 17 – Dalton Stevens, 12. 7 – Johnny Miller, 13. 15 – Christian Kinnison, 14. 4 – Chase Parson, 15. 9 – Dale Wester, 16. 12 – Ryan Hall, 17. 16 – John Ricketts, 18. 13 – Daniel Estes, 19. 11 – Colby Estes, 20. 20 – Marcus Thomas.