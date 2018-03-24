Michael Day Wins Sprint Car Bandits Feature at Heart O’Texas Speedway

Sprint Car Bandits, Top Stories
Sprint Car Bandits 2017 Top Story Logo

Sprint Car Bandits
Heart O’Texas Speedway
Waco, TX
Friday March 23, 2018

Feature: 1. 5 – Michael Day, 2. 8 – Kyle Jones, 3. 3 – Michael Lang, 4. 1 – Tyson Hall, 5. 10 – Gary Floyd, 6. 2 – Austin Mundie, 7. 6 – Michelle Melton, 8. 19 – Seth Bergman, 9. 14 – Claud Estes III, 10. 18 – Justin Melton, 11. 17 – Dalton Stevens, 12. 7 – Johnny Miller, 13. 15 – Christian Kinnison, 14. 4 – Chase Parson, 15. 9 – Dale Wester, 16. 12 – Ryan Hall, 17. 16 – John Ricketts, 18. 13 – Daniel Estes, 19. 11 – Colby Estes, 20. 20 – Marcus Thomas.

